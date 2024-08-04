Humza Yousaf brands far-right riot in Rotherham a ‘pogrom’ against Muslims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf brands far-right riot in Rotherham a ‘pogrom’ against Muslims

The former first minister urged Sir Keir Starmer to bring in the army as he condemned sickening footage of a hotel for asylum seekers being set on fire.

By Justin Bowie
Far-right thugs clashing with police in Rotherham. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf has branded a far-right riot in Rotherham a “pogrom” against Muslims as he condemned sickening footage of a hotel for asylum seekers being sent on fire.

The former first minister warned Sir Keir Starmer must now bring in the army as violent clashes escalate across England and Northern Ireland.

Thugs have been rioting since false claims spread that the 17-year-old suspect behind the killings of three young girls in Southport was an asylum seeker.

Deeply worrying footage today from Rotherham showed a bin which had been set on fire lodged into a window of a hotel for migrants.

Humza Yousaf condemned the far-right riots in England. Image: PA

Thugs were seen launching missiles and throwing chairs at riot police.

Officers trying to hold the rioters back were also attacked with fire extinguishers.

Responding on social media, Mr Yousaf said: “How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in @Keir_Starmer?

“The Police clearly do not have a handle on this situation.

“This pogrom against Muslims and People of Colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped.”

Riot police at the scene in Rotherham. Image: PA.

A pogrom is a violent riot aimed at massacring or expelling a particular religious or ethnic group.

It was most commonly used to describe attacks on Jewish people in eastern Europe during the 19th and early 20th Century.

Ex-SNP leader Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, regularly speaks out about the horrific racist abuse he has received while in politics.

Earlier this year we reported that racist graffiti targeting him had been sprayed on a wall near his Broughty Ferry home.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

First Minister John Swinney has also condemned the disgusting scenes in Rotherham.

He said: “The latest incident in Rotherham – just like other events in recent days – is the product of far-right racist thuggery.

“Racism must be confronted whenever and wherever it appears.”

Police Scotland say they are “monitoring” in England and Northern Ireland, but have no indication they are likely to spread here yet.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given officers his “full backing” to take whatever action is necessary to curb the riots.

He has described the far-right thugs out on the streets as “extremists” who are trying to “sow hate”.

The violent protests, which started in Southport, have spread to cities such as Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, and Belfast over the weekend.