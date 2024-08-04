Humza Yousaf brands far-right riot in Rotherham a ‘pogrom’ against Muslims

Humza Yousaf has branded a far-right riot in Rotherham a “pogrom” against Muslims as he condemned sickening footage of a hotel for asylum seekers being sent on fire.

The former first minister warned Sir Keir Starmer must now bring in the army as violent clashes escalate across England and Northern Ireland.

Thugs have been rioting since false claims spread that the 17-year-old suspect behind the killings of three young girls in Southport was an asylum seeker.

Deeply worrying footage today from Rotherham showed a bin which had been set on fire lodged into a window of a hotel for migrants.

Thugs were seen launching missiles and throwing chairs at riot police.

Officers trying to hold the rioters back were also attacked with fire extinguishers.

Responding on social media, Mr Yousaf said: “How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in @Keir_Starmer?

“The Police clearly do not have a handle on this situation.

“This pogrom against Muslims and People of Colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped.”

A pogrom is a violent riot aimed at massacring or expelling a particular religious or ethnic group.

It was most commonly used to describe attacks on Jewish people in eastern Europe during the 19th and early 20th Century.

Ex-SNP leader Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, regularly speaks out about the horrific racist abuse he has received while in politics.

Earlier this year we reported that racist graffiti targeting him had been sprayed on a wall near his Broughty Ferry home.

First Minister John Swinney has also condemned the disgusting scenes in Rotherham.

He said: “The latest incident in Rotherham – just like other events in recent days – is the product of far-right racist thuggery.

“Racism must be confronted whenever and wherever it appears.”

Police Scotland say they are “monitoring” in England and Northern Ireland, but have no indication they are likely to spread here yet.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given officers his “full backing” to take whatever action is necessary to curb the riots.

He has described the far-right thugs out on the streets as “extremists” who are trying to “sow hate”.

The violent protests, which started in Southport, have spread to cities such as Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, and Belfast over the weekend.