Racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf appears in Broughty Ferry near first minister’s home

Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf has been sprayed on a wall near his Broughty Ferry home.

Police were alerted to the vandalism, written on walls and fences in Hamilton Street, on Monday.

The side of one property’s wall and fence was daubed with racist comments, including two P-word slurs.

It is believed that the exteriors of at least three houses were graffitied, with the offensive material since removed by Dundee City Council.

Racial slurs ‘clearly targeting Humza’

Residents have voiced their disgust at the damage, which emerged the same day the new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force.

One told The Courier: “We reported it to the council as soon as we saw it this morning.

“It’s absolutely shocking.

“You don’t expect to see things like this painted on the wall.”

Another added: “It’s pretty shocking. I’ve lived here for years and never seen anything like it.”

While one local said: “It’s awful what’s been plastered on the walls but I don’t think the timing is a coincidence.

“Whoever has done this is clearly targeting Humza and one of the walls mentioned something about the new law.

“I’ve never seen graffiti moved as fast.

“Workers were out this morning pressure-hosing the walls and painting over the words.”

Broughty Ferry councillor condemns racist graffiti

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan also shared his disgust after seeing the abuse aimed at Mr Yousaf, who is of Scottish-Pakistani heritage and a year ago became Scotland’s first ethnic minority first minister.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “This sort of thing has no place in civilised political discourse and any decent person would join me in condemning it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson told us: “We received a report of offensive graffiti on Hamilton Road in Broughty Ferry at around 1.30pm on Monday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The SNP and Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.