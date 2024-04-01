Racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf appears in Broughty Ferry near first minister’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf appears in Broughty Ferry near first minister’s home

The abuse included a P-word slur aimed at the SNP leader.

By Andrew Robson and Ben MacDonald
Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
The abuse was graffitied onto properties in Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson

Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf has been sprayed on a wall near his Broughty Ferry home.

Police were alerted to the vandalism, written on walls and fences in Hamilton Street, on Monday.

The side of one property’s wall and fence was daubed with racist comments, including two P-word slurs.

It is believed that the exteriors of at least three houses were graffitied, with the offensive material since removed by Dundee City Council.

Racial slurs ‘clearly targeting Humza’

Residents have voiced their disgust at the damage, which emerged the same day the new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force.

One told The Courier: “We reported it to the council as soon as we saw it this morning.

“It’s absolutely shocking.

“You don’t expect to see things like this painted on the wall.”

Abusive material was drawn over the fence
Dundee City Council has removed the abusive material. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another added: “It’s pretty shocking. I’ve lived here for years and never seen anything like it.”

While one local said: “It’s awful what’s been plastered on the walls but I don’t think the timing is a coincidence.

“Whoever has done this is clearly targeting Humza and one of the walls mentioned something about the new law.

The abuse has now been washed off the wall
The abuse has now been cleared from the wall. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I’ve never seen graffiti moved as fast.

“Workers were out this morning pressure-hosing the walls and painting over the words.”

Broughty Ferry councillor condemns racist graffiti

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan also shared his disgust after seeing the abuse aimed at Mr Yousaf, who is of Scottish-Pakistani heritage and a year ago became Scotland’s first ethnic minority first minister.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “This sort of thing has no place in civilised political discourse and any decent person would join me in condemning it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson told us: “We received a report of offensive graffiti on Hamilton Road in Broughty Ferry at around 1.30pm on Monday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The SNP and Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Dundee Diamond cheerleaders
Dundee cheerleaders crowned champions just hours after gear was stolen
Police on Ward Road, Dundee.
Police called to Easter Monday 'street fight' near Dundee city centre
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf sends pyro warning to fans after young Dundee supporter injured
Garden centre in fife
8 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
Rent control plans ‘worst possible’ solution to fix housing crisis, says Dundee economics expert
McDiarmid Park in Perth.
Boy arrested after child hit with flare at St Johnstone v Dundee as further…
Police and forensics officers in Charleston, Dundee.
Man, 43, dies in Charleston as police and forensics officers probe 'suspicious' death
Balgowan Avenue in Dundee.
Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee

Conversation