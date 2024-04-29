Dundee School Streets: Police to mount car ban clampdown after complaints

Police are stepping up efforts to help enforce Dundee School Streets zones as drivers “regularly” flout car ban.

Officers will start conducting checks at schools across the city in a bid to prevent members of the public entering exclusion zones in place around the campuses.

The zones prohibit vehicles from using certain roads outside some primary schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

During the term, from 8.30am-9.15am and 3pm-3.30pm, only residents and transport providers with permits are allowed in signposted areas at several schools across the city, in an attempt to improve safety.

Concerns over lack of enforcement

However, calls had been made for stricter enforcement of the rules after The Courier revealed in December that police had gone months without catching a single driver breaking them.

A freedom of information request showed that the only driving offences recorded under the scheme between January and mid-November last year were in March.

The majority of these were caught outside St Andrews RC Primary School in St Mary’s.

Now Tayside Police have warned drivers they will be targeting those failing to comply with the rules in place.

In a post on Facebook, the force said: “Police Scotland are supporting Dundee City Council to enforce those failing to comply with the school streets initiative.

“Officers will be attending schools and conducting checks and speaking to members of the pubic regarding the exclusion zones surrounding the schools and the restrictions in place preventing vehicles from entering these zones.

“Drivers are regularly failing to comply with the current restrictions in place in relation to the school streets initiative and enforcement will be carried out to prevent this from occurring.

“A fixed penalty ticket can be issued for those failing to comply with the restrictions and police officers will be attending at schools to support this initiative and carry out enforcement activity.”