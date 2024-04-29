Dundee School Streets: Police to mount car ban clampdown after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee School Streets: Police to mount car ban clampdown after complaints

Officers will start conducting checks at schools across the city in a bid to prevent members of the public entering exclusion zones.

By Laura Devlin
Some drivers have been seen breaking the School Streets rules outside Forthill Primary School. Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Police are stepping up efforts to help enforce Dundee School Streets zones as drivers “regularly” flout car ban.

Officers will start conducting checks at schools across the city in a bid to prevent members of the public entering exclusion zones in place around the campuses.

The zones prohibit vehicles from using certain roads outside some primary schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

During the term, from 8.30am-9.15am and 3pm-3.30pm, only residents and transport providers with permits are allowed in signposted areas at several schools across the city, in an attempt to improve safety.

Concerns over lack of enforcement

However, calls had been made for stricter enforcement of the rules after The Courier revealed in December that police had gone months without catching a single driver breaking them.

A freedom of information request showed that the only driving offences recorded under the scheme between January and mid-November last year were in March.

The majority of these were caught outside St Andrews RC Primary School in St Mary’s.

The busy drop-off point outside Forthill Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Now Tayside Police have warned drivers they will be targeting those failing to comply with the rules in place.

In a post on Facebook, the force said: “Police Scotland are supporting Dundee City Council to enforce those failing to comply with the school streets initiative.

“Officers will be attending schools and conducting checks and speaking to members of the pubic regarding the exclusion zones surrounding the schools and the restrictions in place preventing vehicles from entering these zones.

“Drivers are regularly failing to comply with the current restrictions in place in relation to the school streets initiative and enforcement will be carried out to prevent this from occurring.

“A fixed penalty ticket can be issued for those failing to comply with the restrictions and police officers will be attending at schools to support this initiative and carry out enforcement activity.”

