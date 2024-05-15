Stephen Thompson’s convenience store business owed millions of pounds when it collapsed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stephen Thompson’s convenience store business owed millions of pounds when it collapsed

An administrators’ report has revealed the scale of the debts at Eddy’s Food Station.

Stephen Thompson in one of his Eddy's Food Station shops. Image: Eddy's Food Station
Stephen Thompson in one of his Eddy's Food Station shops. Image: Eddy's Food Station
By Rob McLaren

A convenience store chain set up by former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson owed millions of pounds when it collapsed into administration.

Eddy’s Food Station was set up in 2022 with ambitions to grow to 50 shops and 800 staff within five years.

The company’s name was a tribute to Mr Thompson’s late father Eddie, who built the Morning Noon & Night chain of shops.

Eddy’s Food Station grew to have six shops – including locations in Ceres, Leuchars and Buckhaven in Fife – though just three outlets remained at the time of collapse.

Mr Thompson previously told The Courier “no banks would speak to him” as the company failed.

Cut off from suppliers due to unpaid bills

The new report from administrators FRP shows the scale of the company’s problems ahead of their appointment on April 25.

It said the company had “paid premiums” to secure leases as it built up its portfolio of six stores and had also incurred “substantial” refurbishment costs.

“These costs, coupled with operational issues, resulted in losses being incurred at three of the sites,” the report states.

“As a result, we understand three of the sites were sold at a substantial discount.

“The company has struggled with high debt servicing costs and had experienced cash flow pressures caused by high investment costs and lack of profitability.”

Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson outside the first Eddy’s Food Station in Alloa.

Financial statements for the year ending June 2023 showed the company had turnover of £5.7 million but a net loss of £1.45m.

The administrators said the financial problems escalated in March this year when main supplier, Costcutter, stopped supplying the business as a result of unpaid debts.

The three remaining shops – in Leuchars, Greenock and Larbert – continued to trade via cash and carry purchases together with cash on delivery arrangements with other suppliers.

The report adds: “Whilst the business was able to trade on in a limited fashion this was suboptimal, further eroding sales margin and crucially the cash position was becoming critical.

“At that point the company and secured creditor sought advice regarding the cash flow issues.”

Stephen Thompson convenience store debts

Administrators FRP started an accelerated sales process for the three Eddy’s shops prior to the company going into administration.

A total of 11 offers were received with the highest offer for the stores coming from Dundee-based CJ Lang, who initially offered £1.6m.

This offer, which included equipment, leasehold interests and stock, was subsequently reduced to £1.5m due to delays. This sale completed on April 26.

The administrators said the extent of debts in the company meant a sale as a going concern was impossible because “the company did not have sufficient working capital to trade in the short term and insufficient assets to liquidate to satisfy creditor demands”.

Stephen Thompson, when he was Dundee United chairman, in 2016.

The report added: “The sale price was the best reasonably obtainable in all the circumstances and was considered to be in the overall best interests of all creditors of the company.”

From the sale price, £215,000 was paid to landlords to agree the assignation of the relevant leases.

Meanwhile, Stephen Thompson, the company’s sole director, has been given a payment of £40,000 as his employment was terminated.

The net realisations from the sale of the three shops after solicitor’s fees of £1,238,181 will only go a small way to cover the company’s debts.

Finance firm Nash Business Services Limited is owed £3.8 million, HMRC is due £141,019 and amounts due to unsecured creditors is estimated at £555,459.

The administrators added: “Total realisations would not be sufficient to repay the secured creditor in full in order to permit a distribution to the unsecured creditors.”

