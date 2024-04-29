Stephen Thompson: Food chain named after late father sold as ‘no banks would speak’ with him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Thompson: Food chain named after late father sold as ‘no banks would speak’ with him

High energy bills, a lack of finance options and "little support" for business led to the former United chairman selling his latest retail venture.

By Paul Malik
Stephen Thompson, who has sold three Eddy's Food Station stores to CJ Lang and Spar. Supplied by Eddy's Food Station.
Stephen Thompson, who has sold three Eddy's Food Station stores to CJ Lang and Spar. Supplied by Eddy's Food Station.

Former Dundee United boss Stephen Thompson has sold the convenience store chain named after his late father after he failed to get financial backing.

Eddy’s Food Station shops in Leuchars, Larbert and Greenock have been bought by Dundee Spar wholesaler CJ Lang for an undisclosed fee.

Mr Thompson said a lack of access to finance, energy costs and ‘little’ support for new businesses had forced him to sell his latest enterprise.

He set-up the company in 2021, following in the footsteps of father Eddie, who founded the Morning, Noon & Night group.

At the time he hoped to create 500 jobs and open as many as 40 stores within the first five years of operating.

Stephen Thompson during his time at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Stephen Thompson during his time at Tannadice. Image: SNS

He succeeded his dad as chairman of Dundee United in the wake of his death in 2008 — a position he held until 2018.

A fourth store in Buckhaven has reverted to a Day Today supermarket and was not part of the buy-out.

‘No banks would speak’ with Stephen Thompson

Mr Thompson claimed energy bills for Eddy’s were almost £200,000 higher than normal.

This, along with “little help” from government and an inability to secure finance from banks he previously had history with, forced his hand.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “Firstly I am delighted that all the stores were sold and that all staff retained their jobs.

“The business was started in very challenging times, with the (inflationary) crises kicking in weeks after we opened four stores.

Eddy's Food Station planned for Dundee
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson in the Leuchars store.

“The energy cost last year was £184,000 more than it should have been and in general there has been little support for new businesses.

“In addition increases in the cost of food hit the business, with margins under pressure.

“The sheer cost of doing business just now and the cost of finance — as no banks would speak to us despite previous history — meant overall it was extremely difficult to make the business work.”

Spar Scotland rebrand

The three stores bought by CJ Lang will be rebranded as Spar.

All staff at all three shops will be retained, the company confirmed.

Colin McLean, CEO of CJ Lang & Son Ltd, said: “We are happy to welcome these three convenience stores into the Spar Scotland family, following the sad news of its previous owner recently entering into administration.

“We recognise the challenges facing many convenience store operators at the moment, but we are pleased we have been able to work quickly to secure the future of these stores and the store staff involved.

Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland.<br />Image: CJ Lang.

“This will ensure local jobs are retained and the stores remain open to continue serving their communities.

“Their addition supports our growing presence in Scotland, enabling us to provide customers with an excellent shopping experience.

“We are committed to maintaining the high standards of service that customers have come to expect from Spar and we plan to support local initiatives and organisations in the surrounding areas as we do already from all Spar stores in Scotland.”

