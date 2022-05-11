Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson follows in father Eddie’s footsteps by opening convenience stores By Rob McLaren May 11 2022, 1.31pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.29pm 1 Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson outside the first Eddy's Food Station in Alloa. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Retailers need short-term leases to fill empty high street stores, MSPs told EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee United youth caretaker Gordon Grady to sue club over sacking Manchester United need ‘open-heart surgery’, claims Ralf Rangnick Jon Daly outlines dream Dundee United European scenario as ex-Tannadice favourite makes Hearts prediction