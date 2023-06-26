Perthshire’s Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire's Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition

The Aberfeldy business was acquired by Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels one year ago and aims provide world class experiences.

By Alex Banks
The Highland Safaris team. Image: Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
The Highland Safaris team. Image: Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels

A family of Scottish hotels is celebrating one year since the acquisition of Highland Safaris.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels added the Perthshire business to its portfolio in June 2022.

The Aberfeldy attraction, which offers tours using Land Rovers, was launched by husband and wife Donald and Julie Riddell in 1992.

They expanded in 2014 to include the Red Deer Centre. In 2017, Loch Tay Safaris was added to the attraction’s offering.

It has gone from “strength to strength” since it was acquired by Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels last summer.

New activities including archery and air rifle experiences are set to launch soon.

Over the past year, the destination has secured a new location for its Loch Tay Safaris. Its boat, Lolaire, now sails from Taymouth Marina in Kenmore.

Making it memorable key, says Crieff Hydro boss

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Outdoor, adventure and wildlife experiences are a key part of what makes a visit to Scotland so unique and memorable.

“Bringing a successful business such as Highland Safaris into our portfolio has meant we are able to provide visitors with an exciting glimpse into our rich natural heritage.

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We have invested in the area and continued to help support local suppliers and partners, and with much more planned for the near future.

“The team can’t wait to welcome new and returning guests, as they enjoy an authentic look at what wild Scotland has to offer.”

‘World class’ experience at Highland Safaris

The general manager at Highland Safaris Helga Peterstone praised the improvements made since joining the Crieff Hydro family.

She said: “We have been able to implement numerous improvements.

“These have made a noticeable difference to the business, team, our visitors and the local community.

“Our new experiences have been very popular with young families and customers.

Highland Safaris director Donald and Julie Riddell.

“We aim to provide a world class experience taking in the local countryside and wildlife for those keen to get closer to nature.

“Our partnership with Crieff Hydro Family has ensured we continue to do just that.”

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels comprises eight hotels located in Perthshire, Dundee, the Borders and the Highlands.

