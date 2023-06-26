Perthshire’s Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition

A family of Scottish hotels is celebrating one year since the acquisition of Highland Safaris.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels added the Perthshire business to its portfolio in June 2022.

The Aberfeldy attraction, which offers tours using Land Rovers, was launched by husband and wife Donald and Julie Riddell in 1992.

They expanded in 2014 to include the Red Deer Centre. In 2017, Loch Tay Safaris was added to the attraction’s offering.

It has gone from “strength to strength” since it was acquired by Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels last summer.

New activities including archery and air rifle experiences are set to launch soon.

Over the past year, the destination has secured a new location for its Loch Tay Safaris. Its boat, Lolaire, now sails from Taymouth Marina in Kenmore.

Making it memorable key, says Crieff Hydro boss

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Outdoor, adventure and wildlife experiences are a key part of what makes a visit to Scotland so unique and memorable.

“Bringing a successful business such as Highland Safaris into our portfolio has meant we are able to provide visitors with an exciting glimpse into our rich natural heritage.

“We have invested in the area and continued to help support local suppliers and partners, and with much more planned for the near future.

“The team can’t wait to welcome new and returning guests, as they enjoy an authentic look at what wild Scotland has to offer.”

‘World class’ experience at Highland Safaris

The general manager at Highland Safaris Helga Peterstone praised the improvements made since joining the Crieff Hydro family.

She said: “We have been able to implement numerous improvements.

“These have made a noticeable difference to the business, team, our visitors and the local community.

“Our new experiences have been very popular with young families and customers.

“We aim to provide a world class experience taking in the local countryside and wildlife for those keen to get closer to nature.

“Our partnership with Crieff Hydro Family has ensured we continue to do just that.”

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels comprises eight hotels located in Perthshire, Dundee, the Borders and the Highlands.