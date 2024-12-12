EXCLUSIVE: Clarks shoe shop to return to Dundee

Clarks shoe shop will return to Dundee in 2025, two years after its shock departure from the city.

The historic British brand operated a shop in Murraygate for more than 30 years, before it closed in the summer of 2023.

At the time Clarks said it was the result of its lease expiring and it did not have plans to relocate in Dundee.

But it will mark its 200th year of trading with a new Dundee store.

It has signed a lease to move into an empty unit on the second floor of the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The location is beside Toytown and opposite Starbucks and previously contained Burger King.

When will Clarks Dundee open?

A building warrant will be submitted in January and February for work to transform the empty unit.

It is expected the shop will open in April.

Clarks is one of several new tenants opening at the Overgate next year, led by the transformation of the multi-level Debenhams unit to contain Frasers, Sports Direct and USC.

The shopping centre will also see the opening of Mango and Flannels in the former Frankie & Benny’s and Argos units respectively.

Meanwhile, Cinnabon will occupy the area upstairs where Muffin Break traded before it relocated to a ground-floor unit.

Overgate delight at new tenant

Clarks has started to recruit for senior positions in the shop.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus confirmed the deal had been done.

He said: “We’re delighted. It’s an iconic brand and will be an excellent driver of footfall and good for our mix of shops in the centre.

“This news follows several lease renewals at the Overgate from Next, TUI and Office.

“We’re building towards a very exciting 2025 with the arrival of Clarks as well as Frasers, Mango and Flannels.”

Clarks’ story can be traced to 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark made a slipper from sheepskin offcuts.

It has retained its ethos of innovation and craftsmanship throughout its long history.

Clarks required a £100 million rescue deal from Hong Kong-based private equity firm LionRock Capital to keep it alive in 2020.

Clarks has been asked to comment.