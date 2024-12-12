EXCLUSIVE: Clarks shoe shop to return to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Clarks shoe shop to return to Dundee

The historic British retailer closed its shop in Murraygate almost two years ago.

How the new Dundee Clarks could look. Image: Clarks
How the new Dundee Clarks could look. Image: Clarks
By Rob McLaren

Clarks shoe shop will return to Dundee in 2025, two years after its shock departure from the city.

The historic British brand operated a shop in Murraygate for more than 30 years, before it closed in the summer of 2023.

At the time Clarks said it was the result of its lease expiring and it did not have plans to relocate in Dundee.

But it will mark its 200th year of trading with a new Dundee store.

It has signed a lease to move into an empty unit on the second floor of the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The location is beside Toytown and opposite Starbucks and previously contained Burger King.

When will Clarks Dundee open?

A building warrant will be submitted in January and February for work to transform the empty unit.

Concept drawings for the new Dundee Clarks shop. Image: Clarks
Clarks will move into the former Burger King unit in the second floor of the Overgate. Image: Clarks

It is expected the shop will open in April.

Clarks is one of several new tenants opening at the Overgate next year, led by the transformation of the multi-level Debenhams unit to contain Frasers, Sports Direct and USC.

The shopping centre will also see the opening of Mango and Flannels in the former Frankie & Benny’s and Argos units respectively.

Meanwhile, Cinnabon will occupy the area upstairs where Muffin Break traded before it relocated to a ground-floor unit.

Overgate delight at new tenant

Clarks has started to recruit for senior positions in the shop.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus confirmed the deal had been done.

He said: “We’re delighted. It’s an iconic brand and will be an excellent driver of footfall and good for our mix of shops in the centre.

“This news follows several lease renewals at the Overgate from Next, TUI and Office.

How the empty unit currently looks. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

“We’re building towards a very exciting 2025 with the arrival of Clarks as well as Frasers, Mango and Flannels.”

Clarks’ story can be traced to 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark made a slipper from sheepskin offcuts.

It has retained its ethos of innovation and craftsmanship throughout its long history.

Clarks required a £100 million rescue deal from Hong Kong-based private equity firm LionRock Capital to keep it alive in 2020.

Clarks has been asked to comment.

