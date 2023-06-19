Dundee city centre shoe shop to close after 34 years

A shoe shop which has been a fixture in Dundee for generations is to close in the latest blow to the city centre.

Customers at Clarks shoe shop in Murraygate are being told the shop will close next month.

Clarks has been a fixture in the main shopping street in Dundee for more than 30 years.

The news follows the closure of GAME – two doors along the street – earlier this year.

Marks and Spencer intends to close its large Murraygate shop and relocate to Gallagher Retail Park.

Meanwhile, the unit vacated by Tesco in 2019 after landlord Sports Direct terminated its lease, remains empty.

Zara, Size? and the Disney Store have also closed in the past four years.

When will Clarks Dundee close?

Clarks has been asked to comment on the reasons for the closure.

Staff are informing customers there is not a definite date when it will shut, but it is likely to be around July 23.

The nearest Clarks shops will be in Perth and Dunfermline.

One customer was told the reason for closure was due to the lease expiring, but there is not an alternative location planned in the city.

The Dundee Murraygate shop opened in 1989.

Tough times for Clarks

Clarks’ story can be traced to 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark made a slipper from sheepskin offcuts.

It has retained its ethos of innovation and craftsmanship throughout its long history.

Clarks required a £100 million rescue deal from Hong Kong-based private equity firm LionRock Capital to keep it alive in 2020.

The business entered into a form of administration known as a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a form of insolvency.

The 51% acquisition meant the Clark family lost control of the business. Landlords accepted reduced terms as part of the rescue plan.