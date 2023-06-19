Dundee city centre shoe shop to close after 34 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee city centre shoe shop to close after 34 years

The announcement follows Zara, Disney and GAME also closing in the Murraygate.

By Rob McLaren
Inside one of Clarks' many shoe shops in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.
Inside one of Clarks' many shoe shops in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

A shoe shop which has been a fixture in Dundee for generations is to close in the latest blow to the city centre.

Customers at Clarks shoe shop in Murraygate are being told the shop will close next month.

Clarks has been a fixture in the main shopping street in Dundee for more than 30 years.

The news follows the closure of GAME – two doors along the street – earlier this year.

Marks and Spencer intends to close its large Murraygate shop and relocate to Gallagher Retail Park.

Meanwhile, the unit vacated by Tesco in 2019 after landlord Sports Direct terminated its lease, remains empty.

Zara, Size? and the Disney Store have also closed in the past four years.

When will Clarks Dundee close?

Clarks has been asked to comment on the reasons for the closure.

Staff are informing customers there is not a definite date when it will shut, but it is likely to be around July 23.

Clarks in Dundee’s Murraygate will close this summer. Image: Google Maps

The nearest Clarks shops will be in Perth and Dunfermline.

One customer was told the reason for closure was due to the lease expiring, but there is not an alternative location planned in the city.

The Dundee Murraygate shop opened in 1989.

Tough times for Clarks

Clarks’ story can be traced to 1825 when Cyrus and James Clark made a slipper from sheepskin offcuts.

It has retained its ethos of innovation and craftsmanship throughout its long history.

Clarks required a £100 million rescue deal from Hong Kong-based private equity firm LionRock Capital to keep it alive in 2020.

The interior of the then new Clarks shoe shop in Murraygate, Dundee in January 1989. 

The business entered into a form of administration known as a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), a form of insolvency.

The 51% acquisition meant the Clark family lost control of the business. Landlords accepted reduced terms as part of the rescue plan.

More from The Courier

General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
'Dangerous and silly' Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Three chaotic years without an early general election is sign of complete…
That winning feeling. Mitchell dominated the opening race of the Snetterton double-header. Image: McMedia
Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win
Craig Hinchliffe has left Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe
Connor Balfour.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street
Stewart Petrie is looking forward to getting his Montrose squad together. Image: SNS
Montrose to play two games in less than 24 hours as Stewart Petrie says…
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross
Independence rally in Dundee's City Square last year.
JIM CRUMLEY: Independence convention in Yes City of Dundee is reminder of SNP’s position…
The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.
Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling