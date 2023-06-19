‘Dangerous and silly’ Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous and silly’ Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy roundabout

Onlookers laughed and cheered at the antics on the Kingsway.

By Chloe Burrell
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
The car ended up sideways on the roundabout at Milton of Craigie. Image: Supplied

A car yob who nearly smashed into a van while drifting at a Dundee roundabout has been branded “silly” and “dangerous”.

Footage has emerged of the car being driven at speed at the Milton of Craigie junction on the Kingsway.

It was reportedly filmed on Friday night.

The car involved nearly crashes into other vehicles, with a van forced to swerve to avoid it after it ends up facing into the middle of the circle.

‘Silly, selfish and dangerous’ antics on Dundee road

A group filming the antics laugh and cheer, with one saying: “That’s not bad, like.”

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart has hit out at the driver’s behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “This is ridiculously silly, selfish and dangerous behaviour on a busy public road.

“This sort of showing off has no place on the roads of Dundee and Police Scotland should be following this up to catch and prosecute the driver as soon as possible.

“Amateur drifting for social media clicks is a growing scourge on our roads and puts the onlookers and the motoring public at unnecessary risk of injury or damage to their vehicles.

“The car involved will almost certainly have had illegally dangerous tyres after this childish display, giving even more reason for them to traced swiftly.”

It comes just days after Tayside’s most senior police officer revealed how the force is “limited” in what it can do about rising car crime in Dundee.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said a “core” group of about 15 people aged under 25 are responsible for most incidents involving theft and joyriding.

There have since been calls for the law to be tougher on those responsible.

Dundee councillor’s fatality fears

Will Dawson, a councillor for the East End ward, has also criticised the footage.

He said: “It’s not only outrageous but downright dangerous.

“Drifting about two tonnes of car around a hugely busy roundabout could have had serious consequences, not only for the lives of the driver and passengers, but also those who found it funny.

“There could have been a crash, if not a fatality.”

A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
A group looked on while the car drifted at speed. Image: Supplied

Fellow councillor Dorothy McHugh told The Courier she was “appalled”.

She added: “It is chilling that the young people filming this were so unconcerned of the danger and thought it was just a good laugh.”

Police Scotland said it was unable to find any reports of an incident of this nature taking place on Friday.

