‘Dangerous and silly’ Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy roundabout

A car yob who nearly smashed into a van while drifting at a Dundee roundabout has been branded “silly” and “dangerous”.

Footage has emerged of the car being driven at speed at the Milton of Craigie junction on the Kingsway.

It was reportedly filmed on Friday night.

The car involved nearly crashes into other vehicles, with a van forced to swerve to avoid it after it ends up facing into the middle of the circle.

‘Silly, selfish and dangerous’ antics on Dundee road

A group filming the antics laugh and cheer, with one saying: “That’s not bad, like.”

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart has hit out at the driver’s behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “This is ridiculously silly, selfish and dangerous behaviour on a busy public road.

“This sort of showing off has no place on the roads of Dundee and Police Scotland should be following this up to catch and prosecute the driver as soon as possible.

“Amateur drifting for social media clicks is a growing scourge on our roads and puts the onlookers and the motoring public at unnecessary risk of injury or damage to their vehicles.

“The car involved will almost certainly have had illegally dangerous tyres after this childish display, giving even more reason for them to traced swiftly.”

It comes just days after Tayside’s most senior police officer revealed how the force is “limited” in what it can do about rising car crime in Dundee.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said a “core” group of about 15 people aged under 25 are responsible for most incidents involving theft and joyriding.

There have since been calls for the law to be tougher on those responsible.

Dundee councillor’s fatality fears

Will Dawson, a councillor for the East End ward, has also criticised the footage.

He said: “It’s not only outrageous but downright dangerous.

“Drifting about two tonnes of car around a hugely busy roundabout could have had serious consequences, not only for the lives of the driver and passengers, but also those who found it funny.

“There could have been a crash, if not a fatality.”

Fellow councillor Dorothy McHugh told The Courier she was “appalled”.

She added: “It is chilling that the young people filming this were so unconcerned of the danger and thought it was just a good laugh.”

Police Scotland said it was unable to find any reports of an incident of this nature taking place on Friday.