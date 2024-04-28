Dundee Man rushed to hospital after Dundee nightclub attack Police were called to Pout Nightclub on St Andrews Street just before 2am on Sunday. By Ben MacDonald April 28 2024, 12:01pm April 28 2024, 12:01pm Share Man rushed to hospital after Dundee nightclub attack Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4963221/dundee-pout-attack/ Copy Link Police were called to Pout Nightclub just before 2am. Image: Google Street View A man has been hospitalised after an attack in a Dundee nightclub. The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the assault at Pout Nightclub, on St Andrews Street, just before 2am on Sunday. Police Scotland has launched an investigation. A spokesperson said: “At around 1.50am on Sunday, police were called to a nightclub on St Andrews Street following a report of an assault. “A man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident. “Enquiries are continuing.” Pout Nightclub has been approached for comment.