Man rushed to hospital after Dundee nightclub attack

A man has been hospitalised after an attack in a Dundee nightclub.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the assault at Pout Nightclub, on St Andrews Street, just before 2am on Sunday.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said: “At around 1.50am on Sunday, police were called to a nightclub on St Andrews Street following a report of an assault.

“A man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Pout Nightclub has been approached for comment.