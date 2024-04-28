Relegation avoided: 4 talking points with Dunfermline finishing season in Championship no-man’s land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relegation avoided: 4 talking points with Dunfermline finishing season in Championship no-man’s land

The Pars have missed out on a play-off place at both ends of the table.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake claps his teams from the dugout.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

It was a case of job done for Dunfermline at the weekend as they managed to avoid the possibility of finishing the season in the relegation play-off place.

A draw against Inverness Caley Thistle was enough to ensure they could no longer be caught and dragged back into the dreaded ninth spot.

A thumping first-half header from Kyle Benedictus earned the Pars the crucial first goal that is so often key in Championship encounters.

And, although Aribim Pepple gave the Highlanders hope with 15 minutes remaining, the Pars held on for a 1-1 draw.

Kyle Benedictus celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline against Inverness. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Relegation avoided

After last season’s highs and promotion from League One with a record of just one league defeat, Dunfermline fans would have been hopeful for this term.

Could they challenge Dundee United for the title? Could they make a push for a promotion play-off spot?

Manager James McPake was always realistic about the team’s first goal, whilst still being optimistic.

That primary aim was to stay in the Championship.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake claps the supporters.
Manager James McPake claps the Dunfermline fans at full-time against Inverness. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Such is the competitive nature of the middle ground in the second-tier, it was only a matter of a fortnight ago the Fifers still harboured ambitions of making the top four.

However, in the end they had to satisfy themselves with more mundane success.

Barely two months ago they had plummeted to ninth in the table and were, by their own admission, in a battle to beat the drop.

The horrific injury list that afflicted the Pars squad – and key, irreplaceable personnel – earlier in the campaign stunted the ambitions.

In the end, avoiding being dragged into the relegation play-off place had to be enough.

Higher goals

McPake pointed out after securing safety that the last time Dunfermline had been in the Championship they had been relegated.

It was an obvious statement, but clearly one designed to point out where the club had been just two years ago.

The first step at that point was to win League One, which was done with some style.

The second was to stay in the second-tier, which has now been achieved.

Dunfermline's on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane holds off Inverness defender Remi Savage as he tries to tame a high ball.
Could Chris Kane be a permanent signing target for Dunfermline this summer? Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Next, everyone at East End Park will be expecting more progress.

What that looks like might depend on whether either Ross County or St Johnstone come down from the Premiership.

Who will be the competition for promotion next season? Can Dunfermline make further strides forward?

The goals will – and should – undoubtedly be higher in 12 months’ time.

McPake’s ‘big summer’

To be pushing for promotion to the top-flight in 2025, Dunfermline have work to do.

McPake confessed at the weekend the club faces a ‘big summer’.

It was a passing comment amidst some minor satisfaction at dodging an end-of-season drama at the foot of the table.

Avoiding the plague of injuries that decimated the Pars squad this season would be a start.

Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake looks up at the East End Park stand in thoughtful mood after avoiding the possibility of relegation.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has plenty of thinking to do ahead of next season. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

It is a moot point what the Fifers could have achieved had they been able to call on the services of skipper Kyle Benedictus for more than 14 league games, Kane Ritchie-Hosler for more than ten or Matty Todd for more than 16.

Surely, the club cannot suffer such bad luck two years in a row?

With Dunfermline’s budget, and stiff competition for the players that can bring about improvements, McPake and his staff undoubtedly face a big summer.

Mehmet spot on

When Inverness were awarded their second-half penalty, there was a feeling that Deniz Mehmet might finally be beaten.

After a hat-trick of previous spot-kick saves, surely he couldn’t make it four in a row?

But that is exactly what he managed to do.

Deniz Mehmet lies on the ball after saving Billy Mckay's penalty as Dunfermline Athletic avoid relegation with a draw against Inverness.
Deniz Mehmet after saving Billy Mckay’s penalty during Dunfermline’s draw with Inverness. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

It was a poor effort from Billy Mckay, who Mehmet also denied from the spot in the 0-0 draw with Inverness in February.

But to pull off four consecutive saves is an impressive feat, and one that will give opponents doubts the next time the Pars concede a penalty.

