Relegation avoided: 4 talking points with Dunfermline finishing season in Championship no-man’s land

It was a case of job done for Dunfermline at the weekend as they managed to avoid the possibility of finishing the season in the relegation play-off place.

A draw against Inverness Caley Thistle was enough to ensure they could no longer be caught and dragged back into the dreaded ninth spot.

A thumping first-half header from Kyle Benedictus earned the Pars the crucial first goal that is so often key in Championship encounters.

And, although Aribim Pepple gave the Highlanders hope with 15 minutes remaining, the Pars held on for a 1-1 draw.

Relegation avoided

After last season’s highs and promotion from League One with a record of just one league defeat, Dunfermline fans would have been hopeful for this term.

Could they challenge Dundee United for the title? Could they make a push for a promotion play-off spot?

Manager James McPake was always realistic about the team’s first goal, whilst still being optimistic.

That primary aim was to stay in the Championship.

Such is the competitive nature of the middle ground in the second-tier, it was only a matter of a fortnight ago the Fifers still harboured ambitions of making the top four.

However, in the end they had to satisfy themselves with more mundane success.

Barely two months ago they had plummeted to ninth in the table and were, by their own admission, in a battle to beat the drop.

The horrific injury list that afflicted the Pars squad – and key, irreplaceable personnel – earlier in the campaign stunted the ambitions.

In the end, avoiding being dragged into the relegation play-off place had to be enough.

Higher goals

McPake pointed out after securing safety that the last time Dunfermline had been in the Championship they had been relegated.

It was an obvious statement, but clearly one designed to point out where the club had been just two years ago.

The first step at that point was to win League One, which was done with some style.

The second was to stay in the second-tier, which has now been achieved.

Next, everyone at East End Park will be expecting more progress.

What that looks like might depend on whether either Ross County or St Johnstone come down from the Premiership.

Who will be the competition for promotion next season? Can Dunfermline make further strides forward?

The goals will – and should – undoubtedly be higher in 12 months’ time.

McPake’s ‘big summer’

To be pushing for promotion to the top-flight in 2025, Dunfermline have work to do.

McPake confessed at the weekend the club faces a ‘big summer’.

It was a passing comment amidst some minor satisfaction at dodging an end-of-season drama at the foot of the table.

Avoiding the plague of injuries that decimated the Pars squad this season would be a start.

It is a moot point what the Fifers could have achieved had they been able to call on the services of skipper Kyle Benedictus for more than 14 league games, Kane Ritchie-Hosler for more than ten or Matty Todd for more than 16.

Surely, the club cannot suffer such bad luck two years in a row?

With Dunfermline’s budget, and stiff competition for the players that can bring about improvements, McPake and his staff undoubtedly face a big summer.

Mehmet spot on

When Inverness were awarded their second-half penalty, there was a feeling that Deniz Mehmet might finally be beaten.

After a hat-trick of previous spot-kick saves, surely he couldn’t make it four in a row?

But that is exactly what he managed to do.

It was a poor effort from Billy Mckay, who Mehmet also denied from the spot in the 0-0 draw with Inverness in February.

But to pull off four consecutive saves is an impressive feat, and one that will give opponents doubts the next time the Pars concede a penalty.