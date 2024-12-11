Dunfermline Athletic youngster ruled out for three months

Dunfermline Athletic youngster Andrew Tod has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

It is understood the 18-year-old will now return permanently from his loan deal with East Fife.

Tod sustained the injury playing for the Pars’ reserves in their win over Dundee United a fortnight ago.

Initial tests indicated damage to his medial colateral ligament (MCL) but there were also concerns over issues with his surrounding ligaments and cartilage.

The East End Park outfit then sought further specialist opinion over how best to treat the midfielder’s injury.

Courier Sport understands it has been decided that an operation will not be required.

It is expected that the damage to the ligaments and cartilage will repair with treatment but without the need for surgery

However, it is anticipated that Tod will be sidelined for three months as he rehabilitates.

Another blow for Pars player

It is another blow for the teenager, who made his debut as a 16-year-old in July 2022 before spending the second half of that season on loan at Elgin City.

On his return, Tod started the opening league game of last term against Airdrie and was poised to have a breakthrough campaign before knee and calf problems kept him out of action between September and April.

He was given a boost when he penned a new two-year professional contract in March.

But this season has again been blighted by injury, with a recent head knock restricting his game-time at East Fife to six games.

With a comeback not due until the end of February or the start of March, Tod will now return from his loan at Bayview.

A season-long agreement had been penned, but it is understood Dunfermline were always likely to make use of the January break clause and recall the highly-rated academy graduate.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Livingston has been scheduled for Wednesday February 5.

The tie will be screened live on television by BBC Alba.