Dunfermline Athletic youngster ruled out for three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic youngster ruled out for three months

Andrew Tod picked up knee ligament damage last month and will return from his East Fife loan.

By Iain Collin
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic youngster Andrew Tod has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

It is understood the 18-year-old will now return permanently from his loan deal with East Fife.

Tod sustained the injury playing for the Pars’ reserves in their win over Dundee United a fortnight ago.

Initial tests indicated damage to his medial colateral ligament (MCL) but there were also concerns over issues with his surrounding ligaments and cartilage.

Andrew Tod poses for the camera at East End Park.
Andrew Tod pictured ahead of his Dunfermline debut in 2022. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The East End Park outfit then sought further specialist opinion over how best to treat the midfielder’s injury.

Courier Sport understands it has been decided that an operation will not be required.

It is expected that the damage to the ligaments and cartilage will repair with treatment but without the need for surgery

However, it is anticipated that Tod will be sidelined for three months as he rehabilitates.

Another blow for Pars player

It is another blow for the teenager, who made his debut as a 16-year-old in July 2022 before spending the second half of that season on loan at Elgin City.

On his return, Tod started the opening league game of last term against Airdrie and was poised to have a breakthrough campaign before knee and calf problems kept him out of action between September and April.

He was given a boost when he penned a new two-year professional contract in March.

But this season has again been blighted by injury, with a recent head knock restricting his game-time at East Fife to six games.

Chris Kane runs away with his arms in the air as he celebrates Dunfermline's third goal in the 3-0 win over Livingston.
Chris Kane scored a double in Dunfermline’s 3-0 win the last time they met Livingston in October. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

With a comeback not due until the end of February or the start of March, Tod will now return from his loan at Bayview.

A season-long agreement had been penned, but it is understood Dunfermline were always likely to make use of the January break clause and recall the highly-rated academy graduate.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Livingston has been scheduled for Wednesday February 5.

The tie will be screened live on television by BBC Alba.

More from Football

Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
Kristijan Trapanovski fitness latest as Dundee United boss stays cool on Will Ferry absence
Dundee star Lyall Cameron over the years.
Lyall Cameron's 100 Dundee appearances in focus - which club legends has he surpassed…
New Rovers signing Jordan Doherty leans against a goalpost with a ball in his hand.
Neill Collins explains Jordan Doherty's 'best position' and qualities that drew him to new…
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark loving life as captain and creator
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin backs 'clarity' search after Dundee United's Willie Collum talks revealed
Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold Willie Collum talks as SFA panel comes under the microscope
James Bord celebrating a seven-figure poker win.
Who is James Bord? Former poker champion locked in Dunfermline Athletic takeover talks
Dundee United launched their new third kit at Tenpin in the city. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Dundee United fans react to 'greatest kit in history of world football' as club…
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee FC star Antonio Portales linked with top flight Mexican side

Conversation