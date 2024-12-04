Dunfermline concerned as they seek second opinion on Andrew Tod knee injury

Dunfermline are to seek a second opinion on Andrew Tod’s knee injury.

The teenager is to visit a specialist on Thursday amid concerns over the extent of the damage sustained last week.

It was initially thought the midfielder had injured only his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the opening seconds of the reserve victory over Dundee United.

But tests have indicated there is worrying damage to his meniscus and the surrounding ligaments – although not, thankfully, his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

In the best-case scenario, players can shrug off an MCL injury within just a few weeks.

However, complications with the cartilage and other ligaments could mean surgery and an extended spell on the sidelines for the 18-year-old.

That would be a major blow after last season was blighted by a knee problem and then a calf issue.

Highly rated by the Pars, Tod – then just 17 – started the opening game of last season against Airdrie but managed just another three appearances before being sidelined for seven months.

He received a major boost by signing a new two-year deal in March, but his misfortune with injuries appears to have returned this season.

Assess

Dunfermline boss James McPake said: “Andrew will see a specialist for an opinion on his knee and then we can assess it from there.

“It’s causing us a bit of a worry but we need to find out more.”

Tod has played five games at East Fife since joining on loan in September.

However, a head injury had curtailed his recent action with the Methil men and it appears he will now be sidelined until at least the January transfer window.

It is understood it was always likely that he would then be recalled to Dunfermline for the second half of the season.