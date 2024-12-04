Dunfermline concerned as they seek second opinion on Andrew Tod knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline concerned as they seek second opinion on Andrew Tod knee injury

The youngster could be facing surgery.

By Iain Collin
Andrew Tod pictured during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline's Andrew Tod. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are to seek a second opinion on Andrew Tod’s knee injury.

The teenager is to visit a specialist on Thursday amid concerns over the extent of the damage sustained last week.

It was initially thought the midfielder had injured only his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the opening seconds of the reserve victory over Dundee United.

But tests have indicated there is worrying damage to his meniscus and the surrounding ligaments – although not, thankfully, his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Dunfermline youngster Andrew Tod is facing a spell out of action. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

In the best-case scenario, players can shrug off an MCL injury within just a few weeks.

However, complications with the cartilage and other ligaments could mean surgery and an extended spell on the sidelines for the 18-year-old.

That would be a major blow after last season was blighted by a knee problem and then a calf issue.

Highly rated by the Pars, Tod – then just 17 – started the opening game of last season against Airdrie but managed just another three appearances before being sidelined for seven months.

He received a major boost by signing a new two-year deal in March, but his misfortune with injuries appears to have returned this season.

Assess

Dunfermline boss James McPake said: “Andrew will see a specialist for an opinion on his knee and then we can assess it from there.

“It’s causing us a bit of a worry but we need to find out more.”

Tod has played five games at East Fife since joining on loan in September.

However, a head injury had curtailed his recent action with the Methil men and it appears he will now be sidelined until at least the January transfer window.

It is understood it was always likely that he would then be recalled to Dunfermline for the second half of the season.

More from Football

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins talks Kai Montagu's future at Raith Rovers and answers possible loan question
Jimmy Calderwood stands at the door of Dunfermline's East End Park.
5 milestone matches from Jimmy Calderwood's Dunfermline reign - 25 years on from Pars…
Bryan Mwangi in action against Brechin City in pre-season
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Bryan Mwangi's Scottish Cup fairytale – broken down bus, Broxburn…
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen's nearest and dearest…
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
Simo Valakari explains 'love' for St Johnstone star Andre Raymond - and reveals trait…
Dundee's Tony Docherty in front of the mics at a press conference
Dundee receive double fitness boost for Motherwell clash as Tony Docherty reacts to Scottish…
Jordan Doherty will formally arrive in January
Raith Rovers snap up midfielder as Neill Collins uses Tampa Bay connection
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders 'new…
Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.
Dundee's battle of the goalkeepers: Who gets the gloves for the big midweek clash?
St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders: St Johnstone are better team under Simo Valakari

Conversation