Stirling Christmas bin collection plans revealed

Changes to Stirling bin collections over Christmas and New Year have been revealed.

There will be a series of changes to household collections and recycling centres during the festive period.

Stirling Council is also encouraging residents to recycle as much as they can during that time.

Changes to Stirling bin collections at Christmas

There will be no waste and recycling collections across Stirling and Stirlingshire on:

Wednesday December 25

Thursday December 2

Wednesday January 1

Thursday January 2

Those who regularly have their bins collected on these days are asked to check the online postcode finder for the temporary collection dates for their grey and green bins.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the adjustments and prioritise grey and green bin collections, there will be no brown bin or blue bin collections between:

Monday December 23-Sunday January 5

Brown bin collections will resume on Monday January 6 and bue bins on Monday January 27.

Stirling recycling centre Christmas and New Year opening times

Recycling centres will be closed on the following dates:

Wednesday December 25

Thursday December 26

Wednesday January 1

Thursday January 2

The centres will operate normal winter hours otherwise.

Those who wish to visit the centres still need to book a slot online.

