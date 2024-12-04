Stirling Christmas bin collection plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Christmas bin collection plans revealed

There will be changes to collections and recycling centres during the festive period.

By Ben MacDonald
Stirling Christmas bin collection plans revealed
Stirling Council has revealed its plans for Christmas bin collections. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Changes to Stirling bin collections over Christmas and New Year have been revealed.

There will be a series of changes to household collections and recycling centres during the festive period.

Stirling Council is also encouraging residents to recycle as much as they can during that time.

Changes to Stirling bin collections at Christmas

There will be no waste and recycling collections across Stirling and Stirlingshire on:

  • Wednesday December 25
  • Thursday December 2
  • Wednesday January 1
  • Thursday January 2

Those who regularly have their bins collected on these days are asked to check the online postcode finder for the temporary collection dates for their grey and green bins.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the adjustments and prioritise grey and green bin collections, there will be no brown bin or blue bin collections between:

  • Monday December 23-Sunday January 5

Brown bin collections will resume on Monday January 6 and bue bins on Monday January 27.

Stirling recycling centre Christmas and New Year opening times

Recycling centres will be closed on the following dates:

  • Wednesday December 25
  • Thursday December 26
  • Wednesday January 1
  • Thursday January 2

The centres will operate normal winter hours otherwise.

Those who wish to visit the centres still need to book a slot online.

The Courier has produced a handy guide on where to buy a real Christmas tree in and around Stirling.

Conversation