Where to buy real Christmas trees in and around Stirling

Is there anything better than a real Christmas tree?

While Team Artificial may disagree, bonuses of going natural for the festive season include supporting local businesses and enjoying the pine scent for the entirety of December.

Whether you want to pop out and choose your own tree or have one delivered, we’ve rounded up the best places in and around Stirling where you can buy a real Christmas tree.

Duff Christmas Tree Farm, Buchlyvie

Head past Buchlyvie to find Duff Christmas Tree Farm.

This family-run business gives you to the chance to cut your own tree – all you need to bring are your own gloves.

Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir and Nordman Fir are all on offer here, ranging from three to nine feet in height.

The farm also sells other Christmas items, like handmade wreaths.

At the weekends, you can also grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks.

Duff Christmas Tree Farm is open from 9 am to 5pm until Christmas Eve.

No booking is required.

Address: Wester Auchentroig Farm, near Buchlyvie, FK8 3PB

The Lodge Forest Visitor Centre, Aberfoyle

For a nature-filled day out, The Lodge Forest Visitor Centre offers more than just Christmas trees.

Located near Aberfoyle, Forestry and Land Scotland has Nordmann and Fraser firs certified by the Forest Stewardship Council up for grabs.

A five-foot tree will set you back £25, while a six-foot tree is £35 and a seven-footer costs £45.

After you’ve made your choice, you can warm up at the nearby cafe with a hot drink and a sweet treat.

There is also a winter-themed children’s route on the white waterfall trail.

The Lodge Forest Visitor Centre is open daily until December 20, from 10am to 4pm.

Address: Duke’s Pass, Aberfoyle, Stirling, FK8 3SX

Aberfoyle Christmas Trees

Nearby Aberfoyle Farm has around 15,000 Nordmann and Fraser Fir trees on site.

Customers can order their perfect tree straight to their door, with heights of up to eight feet available.

Even better – there’s free delivery to Stirling, Falkirk, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Address: Aberfoyle, Stirling, FK8 3UZ

Edenmill Farm, Blanefield

In Blanefield, Edenmill Farm offers customers the option to chop down their own Christmas tree – but this must be booked in advance.

Fraser Fir, Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce and Scots Pine are all available, with prices starting at £48.

Gorgeous handmade Christmas wreaths are also sold here.

If you don’t have time to visit in person, you can arrange delivery for £15.

Address: Stockiemuir Road, Blanefield, G63 9AX

Caledonian Christmas Trees, Dunblane

Local, family-run business Caledonian Christmas Trees grows, supplies and delivers to Braco, Crieff, Dunblane and the surrounding areas, with no delivery charge.

While you can’t choose your tree in person, this is a really convenient option for busy people who’d like a lovely real tree delivered to their door.

This year, Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel had all of its Christmas trees supplied by Caledonian.

They will also uplift trees again in January for a small fee, once the celebrations are over.

Feddal Christmas Trees, Braco

Near Braco, Feddal Christmas Trees is selling less-than-perfect “wonky” trees at lower prices to raise money for mental health charity YoungMinds.

Kate Spurway, who runs the farm, lost her niece Maddy Forsyth last year as result of her mental health struggles.

Now, she wants to help other young people to get the support and care they need through raising funds.

Feddal grows Nordmann and Fraser Fir, Norway and Blue Spruce and Lodgepole Pine for wholesale.

Wonky trees can be cut by visitors, or a ready tree can be chosen.

Feddal Trees is open 11am to 6pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until Christmas.

Address: Whistlebrae, Braco, FK15 9RA

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook