Fife addict has jail time wish granted for Tesco racism

A Fife addict who racially abused a Tesco security guard after boozing in the shop toilets was granted her jail time wish.

Laura Brearley, 39, wanted to be sent to prison for her crimes and moments after she was given a 200-day sentence, said from the dock: “Right, nae’ worries. See you later.”

Brearley, of Haddfoot Wynd, Anstruther, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to acting in a racially-aggravated manner towards Carlos Silva at Tesco in Dunfermline‘s Winterthur Lane.

She also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Both offences took place on October 31 this year.

Racist rant

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Tesco security guard Mr Silva was approached by a member of the public about intoxicated Brearley in the toilets at about 7pm.

She was standing in the ladies’ toilets with tins of beer and other items around her.

Brearley was told to leave by another worker but she said “f**k off”.

She was warned to stop swearing at staff and leave or police would be phoned, to which she replied: “f**k off, go back to your own country.

“You are stealing our jobs and houses. Fat, specky b***ard”.

Mr Silva said Brearley’s behaviour made him angry and uncomfortable as he had worked hard since moving to Scotland.

Police arrived and arrested Brearley, who was taken to Victoria Hospital where she became verbally abusive to a triage nurse and a doctor.

Prison plea

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Brearley had been drinking in the toilets and was under the influence of alcohol.

He said she was “a little bit alarmed” when Mr Silva entered the female toilets, though that seems to have been to assist the female store worker and she concedes he did not deserve to be abused.

Mr Morrison said when he read out to Brearley what she had said to Mr Silva, she said: “Oh no, that’s embarrassing”.

He said she wanted to be sent to custody – a request he “triple” checked – and would not do any form of community-based order.

Brearley has been abusing Valium, cocaine and alcohol and the only way she can “envisage straightening herself out” is in prison, he said.

‘See you later’

Sheriff Krista Johnston noted Brearley’s “terrible record” and told her: “The matter is aggravated because of the nature of the offences – racism is just not tolerated and in charge two, you committed a crime at a hospital”.

Both offences were also aggravated by being committed while subject to an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Johnston sentenced Brearley to 200 days in prison, equating to nearly seven months.

Brearley said: “Right, nae worries. See you later”.

