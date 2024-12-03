Fife addict has jail time wish granted for Tesco racism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife addict has jail time wish granted for Tesco racism

Laura Brearley wanted to be sent to prison for her crimes and was given a 200-day sentence.

By Jamie McKenzie
Laura Brearley
Laura Brearley. Image: Facebook

A Fife addict who racially abused a Tesco security guard after boozing in the shop toilets was granted her jail time wish.

Laura Brearley, 39, wanted to be sent to prison for her crimes and moments after she was given a 200-day sentence, said from the dock: “Right, nae’ worries. See you later.”

Brearley, of Haddfoot Wynd, Anstruther, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to acting in a racially-aggravated manner towards Carlos Silva at Tesco in Dunfermline‘s Winterthur Lane.

She also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Both offences took place on October 31 this year.

Racist rant

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court Tesco security guard Mr Silva was approached by a member of the public about intoxicated Brearley in the toilets at about 7pm.

She was standing in the ladies’ toilets with tins of beer and other items around her.

Brearley was told to leave by another worker but she said “f**k off”.

She was warned to stop swearing at staff and leave or police would be phoned, to which she replied: “f**k off, go back to your own country.

“You are stealing our jobs and houses. Fat, specky b***ard”.

Mr Silva said Brearley’s behaviour made him angry and uncomfortable as he had worked hard since moving to Scotland.

Police arrived and arrested Brearley, who was taken to Victoria Hospital where she became verbally abusive to a triage nurse and a doctor.

Prison plea

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Brearley had been drinking in the toilets and was under the influence of alcohol.

He said she was “a little bit alarmed” when Mr Silva entered the female toilets, though that seems to have been to assist the female store worker and she concedes he did not deserve to be abused.

Mr Morrison said when he read out to Brearley what she had said to Mr Silva, she said: “Oh no, that’s embarrassing”.

He said she wanted to be sent to custody – a request he “triple” checked – and would not do any form of community-based order.

Brearley has been abusing Valium, cocaine and alcohol and the only way she can “envisage straightening herself out” is in prison, he said.

‘See you later’

Sheriff Krista Johnston noted Brearley’s “terrible record” and told her: “The matter is aggravated because of the nature of the offences – racism is just not tolerated and in charge two, you committed a crime at a hospital”.

Both offences were also aggravated by being committed while subject to an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Johnston sentenced Brearley to 200 days in prison, equating to nearly seven months.

Brearley said: “Right, nae worries. See you later”.

