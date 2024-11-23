Best pictures as Deacon Blue star lights up Cromlix for Christmas

Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond was this year’s host of the Cromlix Hotel’s Christmas light switch on.

Held on Friday evening, carollers from St Mary’s Church and Dunblane Cathedral performed for dozens of locals and visitors.

They were accompanied by the 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade brass band.

The hotel, owned by tennis ace Andy Murray, served up mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate to guests.

Isla Glen captured the best moments from the event.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook