Best pictures as Deacon Blue star lights up Cromlix for Christmas

Those who gathered at Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel for the event enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies.

Dougie Vipond with the Dunblane Boys' Brigade. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Dougie Vipond with the Dunblane Boys' Brigade. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond was this year’s host of the Cromlix Hotel’s Christmas light switch on.

Held on Friday evening, carollers from St Mary’s Church and Dunblane Cathedral performed for dozens of locals and visitors.

They were accompanied by the 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade brass band.

The hotel, owned by tennis ace Andy Murray, served up mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate to guests.

Isla Glen captured the best moments from the event.

The carollers performed classics, like Silent Night. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The Boys’ Brigade provided the music. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Dougie Vipond with Cromlix manager Barry Makin. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Nina Hossain, Nate Thomas and Stuart Thomas were visiting from England for Nate’s 13th birthday. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The singers posing by the Christmas tree. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Emma and Jenny Neilson. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Katie and Watty enjoyed the festivities. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Dougie Vipond gave a speech. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The crowd gathered by the Christmas tree. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

