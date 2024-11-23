News Best pictures as Deacon Blue star lights up Cromlix for Christmas Those who gathered at Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel for the event enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies. Dougie Vipond with the Dunblane Boys' Brigade. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson By Isla Glen November 23 2024, 6:00am November 23 2024, 6:00am Share Best pictures as Deacon Blue star lights up Cromlix for Christmas Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5131343/cromlix-christmas-lights-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond was this year’s host of the Cromlix Hotel’s Christmas light switch on. Held on Friday evening, carollers from St Mary’s Church and Dunblane Cathedral performed for dozens of locals and visitors. They were accompanied by the 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade brass band. The hotel, owned by tennis ace Andy Murray, served up mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate to guests. Isla Glen captured the best moments from the event. The carollers performed classics, like Silent Night. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson The Boys’ Brigade provided the music. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Dougie Vipond with Cromlix manager Barry Makin. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Nina Hossain, Nate Thomas and Stuart Thomas were visiting from England for Nate’s 13th birthday. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson The singers posing by the Christmas tree. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Emma and Jenny Neilson. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Katie and Watty enjoyed the festivities. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Dougie Vipond gave a speech. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson The crowd gathered by the Christmas tree. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
Conversation