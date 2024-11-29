Dunfermline midfielder Andrew Tod hit with knee ligament injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline midfielder Andrew Tod hit with knee ligament injury

The Pars are waiting to discover the extent of the teenager's issue.

By Iain Collin
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Dunfermline youngster Andrew Tod has suffered a serious knee injury.

The 18-year-old picked up the issue in the opening seconds of the Pars’ reserve win over Dundee United on Tuesday.

It has been diagnosed as damage to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) on the inside of his knee.

It is a fairly common knee injury and does not usually require surgery.

Dunfermline youngsters Andrew Tod, Taylor Sutherland and Sam Young stand shoulder to shoulder at East End Park.
Andrew Tod (left) joined Taylor Sutherland and Sam Young have in signing new two-year deals in March. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The midfielder will be re-assessed by the East End Park medical team in the coming days to determine the severity of the problem.

But it is likely he will be sidelined for anywhere between three weeks and two months depending on the prognosis.

It is a blow for both the player and East Fife, where the youngster has been on loan since September.

Dunfermline boss James McPake said: “Hopefully it’s better than certainly we first expected.

Assessed

“It only happened a minute into the game and I was just walking into the ground, but it doesn’t look great on film either.

“But hopefully it’s not as severe as we thought.

“It is an MCL injury in his knee. Hopefully over the next couple of days it settles and we can get it assessed more.

“They can be quite difficult to repair with surgery and with not really good results. So, it’s unlikely he’ll have an operation. But we’ll get it assessed anyway and see.”

Andrew Tod in action against East Fife in July 2022.
Andrew Tod made his debut for Dunfermline as a 16-year-old against East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup in July 2022. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline will make a decision on Friday as to Lewis McCann’s availability for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Edinburgh City.

The striker has a hamstring injury and was forced to sit out last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Ayr United.

The 23-year-old had been hitting form, scoring the winning goal in each of his last two matches and three in his last six outings.

But, whilst admitting the marksman was missed against Ayr, McPake is wary of pushing for his return.

“He’ll train on Friday before I make a decision,” he added.

