Dog ban for owner who let ‘dangerously out of control’ pet maul German Shepherd in Crieff park

Michael McNeilage's pet was already subject to a dog control notice when it bit another dog and its owner at King George's Field, Crieff, in April.

By Jamie Buchan
Michael McNeilage
Michael McNeilage was banned from keeping dogs for five years. Image: Facebook

A criminal has been banned from keeping dogs after his Central Asian Shepherd ran amok in a Perthshire park and mauled another dog and its owner.

Michael McNeilage’s pet was already subject to a dog control notice when it went “dangerous out of control” at King George’s Field, Crieff, in April.

The 40-year-old blamed a gang of “youths” for breaking a lock on his front door and letting his two dogs escape.

Drunken McNeilage eventually tracked down his pets but only after one of them bit a man and savaged his German Shepherd.

The dog was spared a destruction order when McNeilage, of South Bridgend, Crieff, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.

Dog on dog attack

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said complainer Mark Robertson was walking his two German Shepherds through riverside park, on the edge of Crieff, at about 7pm.

“He observed the accused’s dogs running towards him. However, he saw no sign of the accused.”

Michael McNeilage. Image: Facebook

One of the dogs jumped up at Mr Robertson and bit his left arm.

“This caused damage to his jacket but it did not break the skin,” the fiscal depute said.

“The dog then turned its attention to one of the German Shepherds.

“It bit her on the chest and legs, puncturing the dog’s skin.”

A Central Asian Shepherd dog
A Central Asian Shepherd dog. Image: Shutterstock

Bystanders raced to the dog’s aid and pulled away the attacking animal.

“The accused then appeared and it was perceived he was under the influence of alcohol,” Ms Scarborough said.

He took his dogs and walked away.

Mr Robertson’s German Shepherd was left with about six or seven puncture wounds along her chest and legs.

She was tended to by a family friend, who was trained as a vet.

Ms Scarborough said McNeilage’s two dogs had been seized and were being kept by the Crown in kennels, pending the outcome of the case.

Control order

McNeilage pled guilty to being the owner of the Central Asian Shepherd, which was already subject to a dog control notice from July 2022, when it was dangerously out of control while untethered, unmuzzled and unsupervised on April 6 this year.

Solicitor Alan Davie said his client had taken a “significant quantity of alcohol” that day.

“He became aware that his dogs were out of the house.

“The front door was left open and his dogs had escaped.

“By the time he got to the park, it was too late.”

King George's Field, Crieff
King George’s Field, Crieff.

McNeilage had taken ownership of the dogs two years ago, after the dog control notice was issued.

The order stated they needed to be muzzled and on a lead when out in public.

McNeilage had told social workers “some group of youths had deliberately broken the lock on his front door and teased the dogs into escaping”.

“He is purely speculating on what might have happened,” said Mr Davie.

Compensation

McNeilage further pled guilty to assaulting two people and an attempted theft in Crieff on February 2 this year.

The court heard he attacked a shop worker at the Premier store on King Street when he was accused of shoplifting, and hit him several times with a bag.

He assaulted a second man in North Bridge Street, before climbing into an unlocked car with intent to steal.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “I am not going to make a destruction order for the dog.”

He told McNeilage: “The report indicates that you have a number of difficulties and you would benefit from a period of supervision.”

McNeilage was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to Mr Robertson.

The sheriff further issued a five-year disqualification order, banning McNeilage from owning or keeping any dogs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

