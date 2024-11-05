Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew’s Day celebrations

The Dundee Hooley will return for the third consecutive year to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

The event has become a favourite in the city’s winter calendar.

A series of activities and entertainment will be put on in the city centre – with the event also given a new location for 2024.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “This is a chance for people from across the city and further afield to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and the start of the festive season with a magical display of creativity and artistry.

“We are looking forward to making the procession one to remember with people either taking part or lining the streets, taking in the magical scene.”

Here are all the details about the 2024 Dundee Hooley.

When is the Dundee Hooley 2024?

The Dundee Hooley takes place from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday December 1.

Where is the event held?

The event has moved from City Square to Meadowside for 2024.

The torchlit procession will wind through the city centre, starting and ending at Dundee High School.

A kids’ area will be set up in front of The McManus.

What can visitors to the Dundee Hooley expect?

The highlight of the evening will be the Dundee Hooley parade.

Starting at 5.30pm from Dundee High School, it will wind along Euclid Crescent, Panmure Street, Murraygate, High Street, Reform Street and back to the school playground.

Giant illuminated animal puppets including a unicorn and dragon will light up the torchlight procession lasting approximately one hour.

Additionally, Celtic fusion bands Skyrie and Awry, and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners will entertain revellers with live music.

Street traders will be on hand to provide warm food and drinks.

The Dundee Hooley is part of Dundee’s Christmas, a season-long celebration that will see the city transformed from November 21 to January 5.

For the Christmas celebrations, City Square will become a winter wonderland featuring a real ice rink, market stalls and fairground rides.

Here is everything we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas.