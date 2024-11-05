Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew’s Day celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew’s Day celebrations

The event has a new location for 2024.

By Andrew Robson
The procession in 2023.
The procession in 2023. Image: Alan Richardson

The Dundee Hooley will return for the third consecutive year to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

The event has become a favourite in the city’s winter calendar.

A series of activities and entertainment will be put on in the city centre – with the event also given a new location for 2024.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “This is a chance for people from across the city and further afield to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and the start of the festive season with a magical display of creativity and artistry.

Dundee Hooley 2025
Lord Provost Bill Campbell ahead of the event. Image: Alan Richardson

“We are looking forward to making the procession one to remember with people either taking part or lining the streets, taking in the magical scene.”

Here are all the details about the 2024 Dundee Hooley.

When is the Dundee Hooley 2024?

The Dundee Hooley takes place from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday December 1.

Where is the event held?

The event has moved from City Square to Meadowside for 2024.

The torchlit procession will wind through the city centre, starting and ending at Dundee High School.

A kids’ area will be set up in front of The McManus.

What can visitors to the Dundee Hooley expect?

The highlight of the evening will be the Dundee Hooley parade.

Starting at 5.30pm from Dundee High School, it will wind along Euclid Crescent, Panmure Street, Murraygate, High Street, Reform Street and back to the school playground.

The torchlight procession on the Murraygate in 2023 Alan Richardson
The torchlight procession on the Murraygate in 2023. Image: Dundee Hooley

Giant illuminated animal puppets including a unicorn and dragon will light up the torchlight procession lasting approximately one hour.

Additionally, Celtic fusion bands Skyrie and Awry, and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners will entertain revellers with live music.

Street traders will be on hand to provide warm food and drinks.

Dundee Hooley 2024 will take place at Meadowside.
Dundee Hooley 2024 will take place at Meadowside. Image: Alan Richardson

The Dundee Hooley is part of Dundee’s Christmas, a season-long celebration that will see the city transformed from November 21 to January 5.

For the Christmas celebrations, City Square will become a winter wonderland featuring a real ice rink, market stalls and fairground rides.

Here is everything we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas.

