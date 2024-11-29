Shop Local in Perth this Christmas

If you’re in the throes of choosing gifts and planning your shopping, then read on for an inspired mix of fabulous independent retailers who can all be found in Perth’s easy to navigate, compact city centre.

Did you know that when you choose to shop small, you’re gifting twice? Once when you hand it over to your lucky recipient on Christmas Day, and once when you buy the gift from a real person in a homegrown, family business.

Pour yourself an eggnog, warm up the mince pies and sit back and relax because we’ve done all of the hard work for you!

All that’s left to do is grab a friend and decide where you might stop for lunch, cake or afternoon tea!

For the kids

Forget mass made plastic and endless selection boxes, these very special shops will bring a traditional Christmas feel to stockings and parcels.

Spotty Tiger

Stocking gorgeous gifts that are suitable from birth onwards, including beautiful clothing, pocket money toys and books. Owned by Laura and Jo and found on George Street.

Fun Junction

A real toy shop stuffed full of games, dolls, educational toys, puzzles, puppets and oh so much more. Owned by mum and daughter team, Karen and Jenny and found on The Old Street.

Quince & Cook

We know it as a homewares shop but they also stock a gorgeous range of wooden and felt toys and kids craft kits. Owned by Sophie and Neil and found on Princes Street.

BA Kerrigan

Real sweeties sold from big jars, this is sweetie heaven for kids of all ages! Available in gifting jars both large and small. Owned by Lyle and found on South Methven Street.

Arabesque

For the little dancers in your life, stocking a wide range of ballet shoes, leotards, dance tights and all the accessories they could ever desire. Owned by Sharon and found on Hospital Street.

For fabulous fashions

Whether you’re looking for style classics, designer brands or quirky European labels, these gorgeous boutiques have you covered for clothing, accessories, shoes and bags.

Evalucia

Stocking French Connection, Sirens, Never Fully Dressed, Shoe the Bear, Mosh Mos and so much more. Owned by Lori and found on the High Street.

Marians of Perth

A Perth institution, offering stylish ladies a choice of daywear, occasion wear and stocking filler sized accessories from a wide range of European designers. Owned by Marian and Eileen and found on North Methven Street.

Polka.Dot Boutique

This beautiful ladies’ clothing boutique specialises in one-off pieces of European fashion carefully selected and curated. Owned by Monika and found on Princes Street.

Precious Sparkle

More than just a gift and homewares shop, ladies collections from One Hundred Stars, Jumper 1234, Louche and Yaya make this a must-stop destination for fashion. Owned by Dawn and found on Bridge Lane.

Loretta’s Collections

Ladies clothing collections featuring a fantastic choice of designers such as Ronald Joyce, Condici, John Charles, Irresistible and Ispirato. Owned by Loretta and found on Murray Street.

Big Air Clothing

Style and performance come together in this cool collection of outdoor wardrobe staples for ladies, gents and kids. Owned by Gary and Liz Paterson and found on Watergate.

Food and drink gifts

‘Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry and with so many delectable indies serving up award-winning food and drink gifts, your cup is sure to runneth over!

Provender Brown

An award-winning cheesemonger and delicatessen stocking everything your heart – and stomach – might desire from Scottish, British and European artisans. Owned by Ed and Elle and found on George Street.

Craft Beer Bottle Shop

Sourcing weird and wonderful beers from around the globe, including interesting pale ales, quirky IPAs, pilsners, stouts and so much more. Owned by Danny and found on South Methven Street.

Malts & Spirits

Stocking Perthshire’s largest selection of premium spirits including over 350 whiskies, and over 100 gins, this is the ideal shop for collectors and those who love a tipple! Owned by Steve and found on St John Street.

The Cheese Byre

A specialist cheesemonger offering a range of Scottish, British and European cheeses as well as sharing platters, cheese gift boxes and cheese towers. Owned by Catherine and found on Atholl Street.

Handmade on the premises

These talented artisans produce award-winning food and drink by hand in their city centre premises, ensuring a unique and extra special gift each and every time.

The Bean Shop

Renowned for their experience, Team Bean’s carefully sourced coffee beans are roasted and bagged in small batches to be sold alongside loose-leaf teas, chocolate, and coffee related gifts. Owned by Lorna and John and found on George Street.

Rabbit Hole Cakes

This award-winning cake bakery serves up a truly magical range of delicious cakes, traybakes and decadent treat boxes. Gluten-free brownies are a must-try! Owned by Lee and Emma and found on the High Street.

Celebration Station

Baked to order, these personalised cakes and cupcakes have the WOW factor every celebration needs! You can also pick up party goods, banners and sugar craft items for the baker in your life. Owned by Elizabeth and Angela and found on North Port.

Chardon Macaron

Following a classic French recipe, these exquisite little macarons offer a smooth crispy shell that softens down to luxurious ganache at the centre. Dozens of flavours available! Owned by Herve and Roxanne and found on Princes Street.

Casella & Polegato

This award-winning Italian bakery uses only 100% organic ingredients to produce their mouthwatering range of sourdough loaves, croissants and pastries. Owned by Francesca and Denis and found on George Street.

Perth Distillery Co.

Home of the award-winning Perth Gin, you will find the full range on offer including their original gin, blood orange gin, pink gin and winter spiced gin liqueur. Owned by Iain and found on George Inn Lane.

Send flowers

When only flowers will do, head for one of Perth’s experienced and talented florists. Pick up to go or arrange delivery for a truly festive surprise.

Lorna Davies Florist

Over 20 years of experience and the freshest stems available go into these beautiful hand-tied bouquets, arrangements, baskets and other floral items. Owned by Lorna and Lynne and found on South Methven Street.

Terra Botanica

A lush, green and gorgeous plant boutique and florists selling a range of hand-tied wild bouquets, house plants, outdoor plants, seasonal wreaths and other botanical gifts. Owned by Dougie and Linda and found on George Street.

The Rose House

A stunning florist, coffee shop and gift shop, as well as Perthshire’s only dedicated floral academy, you will find beautiful bouquets for all occasions. Owned by Audrey and John and found on St John Street.

The Bees Flower Shop

The Bee’s Flower Shop offers beautiful floral arrangements and traditional bouquets, as well as gifts such as honey, jam, jewellery and candles. Owned by Tanya and Katie and found on Hospital Street.

Jewellers

For that extra special gift this Christmas think one-of-a-kind jewellery, designer collections or those legacy pieces that will last for generations to come.

Byers & Co.

Stunning, one-of-a-kind jewellery designs made from ethically sourced gems, precious stones and fair trade gold. Choose from their off-the-shelf collection or book a bespoke piece to order. Owned by Linda and found on George Street.

TB Mitchells

Stocking an enviable collection of renowned jewellery and watch brands including TAG Heuer, Longines, Raymond Weil and Tissot alongside an extensive range of jewellery for all tastes and budgets. Owned by Graeme and Christine and found on St John Street.

Number 5 Goldsmiths

Offering an extensive selection of contemporary jewellery, including their own original collection created by designer Claire, they also provide a bespoke service, designing individual, one-off pieces. Owned by Stuart and Claire and found on the High Street.

T. Paterson Jewellers

Creating their own collections using rare and unusual gemstones, as well as selling Scottish Freshwater Pearls, and designer pieces such as BOSS, Sheila Fleet, Ortak and Coeur De Lion.

Timothy Hardies

Beautiful vintage and contemporary diamond rings and coloured stone set jewellery sit alongside a range of antique and modern silverware, South Sea and Tahitian pearls, as well as cultured and freshwater pearls. Owned by Jill Hardie and found on St John Street.

Christmas gift legends

From bikes to vinyl records, gaming stations to quirky stocking fillers, these are the shops where you’ll find everyone’s favourite traditional Christmas gifts!

Hell Yeah

From stationery and bath bombs, to funky cards, delicious treats, kitchenware and gifts for the family pet, Hell Yeah has curated a selection that’s sure to bring joy to both the recipient and the planet. Owned by Zoe and found on the High Street.

Whispers of the Past

A Perth institution, you will find a range of homewares and pretty pieces that make perfect lovely little stocking fillers, gorgeous secret Santas and presents that keep on giving well after the festive season has passed. Owned by Laura and found on George Street.

J.M. Richards Bikes

Whether it’s for yourself or a gift for a keen cyclist, a first bike, new helmet, gloves, lights or spare parts, the wealth of experience on offer – all from genuine, cycling enthusiasts – ensures you’ll receive plenty of advice and assistance. Owned by Hazel and found on George Street.

Concorde Music

Specialising in new and used vinyl, CDs and DVDs, as well as offering record players, t-shirts and clocks, you’ll find all genres of music here. Well known to collectors and music lovers alike. Owned by Garry and Hazel and found on Scott Street.

E-Computers

Experts one and all, you can trust the team here to give the best advice when buying a new desktop computer, laptop or gaming system this Christmas. They also sell computer accessories and specialist gaming chairs. Owned by Charlie and Justin and found on Kinnoull Street.

Finally, you must remember the family pet!

Whether it’s looking after your canine friend, cute cat, family fish or feeding the ducks at the pond, Alan’s Pet Shop has all your favourite animal could possibly want or need!

Find all of these shops and more on Perth City and Towns’ website.

