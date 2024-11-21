Festive events in Perth city centre

Known across Scotland as THE place to be for Christmas, Perth’s festive events offering for 2024 is set to be another cracker!

Kicking off this weekend with the famous Christmas Lights Switch On and running into December with the Festive Cabin Trail and a series of local Artisan Markets, Perth really is the perfect destination to enjoy a day out with the family or to while away a few hours shopping with friends.

You can visit all of the Festive Events on the Perth City and Towns website – or check out our highlights below to help you get planning.

Festive fun, street entertainment and live music for all the family to enjoy.

This free event gets underway from midday with entertainment throughout the city including Perth and District Pipe Band, ice sculpture artists, Cairngorm Reindeer, street entertainers, and, of course, a funfair full of rides!

There are also two stages of live music packed with outstanding local talent and headline acts, including dance superstar Cascada, and singalong favourites, Massaoke.

From 5.30pm the Christmas Parade will make its way through the city centre to the main stage at Tay Street where Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade will officially illuminate the city for Christmas.

Santa will be flying in to enjoy a weekend of fun. Children everywhere are invited to come along, say hello and share their Christmas wishes in his enchanting grotto at Horsecross Plaza. Under-12s will receive a free gift – booking is not essential but please do expect to queue.

Friday November 22 from 3pm to 7pm

Saturday November 23 from midday to 8pm

Sunday November 24 from midday to 6pm

The weekend festivities continue on Sunday with Perth’s Musical Lantern Event and the annual Christmas Lantern and Nativity Parade.

Families can create their own lanterns from 2pm at St Ninian’s Cathedral ready for the parade which starts at 4.50pm with traditional carols. Everyone is then invited to join Perth Pipe Band as they make their way to St John’s Kirk for more singing, mince pies and hot tea!

Meanwhile, at Horsecross Plaza Christmas Stage on Mill Street, you can enjoy a host of hits performed by Ultimate ELO, Last Orders and UK Pitbull, ensuring a journey through the decades for all generations. This stage will be open from midday until 5pm.

Transforming King Edward Street and the High Street into a local shoppers’ Christmas wonderland, creative local artisans and businesses will showcase an array of high-quality crafts, artistic gifts, locally produced food and drink, and more.

Visit the website for a full list of traders over the period.

Join Perth Creative Exchange for their Winter Market and Open Studios event where you will find a diverse mix of creative talent. Discover and shop for paintings, ceramics, jewellery, printmaking, woodcraft, illustration, feltwork, textiles, glassware and more!

This is a great opportunity to meet and buy directly from the makers, visit working studios with demos, and explore the tenants’ exhibition.

Finish up with a delicious cake and a cuppa from the pop-up cafe. Entry is free.

It’s Christmas shopping in style with one of Perth’s favourite seasonal events.

For 14 years the Handmade Show has been showcasing the finest in handmade artisan arts and crafts from across Scotland. Exhibitors include Couthie Designs, Fiona Hughes Pottery, Sheila Roberts, Diana King Jewellery, and Daniel Paul Leather so you can find everything from painting, ceramics and leather, to jewellery, wood, photography, candles and so much more.

Everyone’s favourite Christmas night out, the 2024 Panto at Perth Theatre is the wonderful tale of Mother Goose.

This year’s colourful characters include Mother Gabi Goose, Greta Garbage, and Grayson, Mother Goose’s bird-daft, Springwatch obsessed son. You can expect lots of panto themed nonsense, a vibrant and colourful show, and a whole heap of Christmas spirit to carry you through the season… OH YES YOU CAN!

For the energetic revellers, all the fun of the Santa Run returns to Perth city once again. After a good warm up, and a lot of ho-ho-ho-ing, this 5k for all the family starts at Horsecross Plaza on Mill Street before heading over both bridges to finish at the North Inch. This race is both family and dog friendly. Entry price includes Santa suit, goodie bag and finisher’s medal.

Even if running isn’t for you, pop along to appreciate the spectacle that is hundreds of Santas pounding the pavements of Perth!