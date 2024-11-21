Festive events in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Festive events in Perth city centre

From winter markets to Santa runs and cracking concerts, there's something for everyone in this outstanding Christmas line-up.

Presented by Perth & Kinross Council
Illuminated unicorn.
Perth is lit up spectacularly for the Christmas season.

Known across Scotland as THE place to be for Christmas, Perth’s festive events offering for 2024 is set to be another cracker!

Kicking off this weekend with the famous Christmas Lights Switch On and running into December with the Festive Cabin Trail and a series of local Artisan Markets, Perth really is the perfect destination to enjoy a day out with the family or to while away a few hours shopping with friends. 

You can visit all of the Festive Events on the Perth City and Towns website – or check out our highlights below to help you get planning.  

Perth’s Christmas Lights Switch On – Saturday November 23 

The Christmas lights are a spectacular and enchanting sight.

Festive fun, street entertainment and live music for all the family to enjoy. 

This free event gets underway from midday with entertainment throughout the city including Perth and District Pipe Band, ice sculpture artists, Cairngorm Reindeer, street entertainers, and, of course, a funfair full of rides!  

There are also two stages of live music packed with outstanding local talent and headline acts, including dance superstar Cascada, and singalong favourites, Massaoke. 

From 5.30pm the Christmas Parade will make its way through the city centre to the main stage at Tay Street where Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade will officially illuminate the city for Christmas.  

Santa’s Grotto – Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24  

Santa in his grotto
Kids can visit Santa in his grotto to get the Christmas season off to a great start.

Santa will be flying in to enjoy a weekend of fun. Children everywhere are invited to come along, say hello and share their Christmas wishes in his enchanting grotto at Horsecross Plaza. Under-12s will receive a free gift – booking is not essential but please do expect to queue. 

  • Friday November 22 from 3pm to 7pm 
  • Saturday November 23 from midday to 8pm 
  • Sunday November 24 from midday to 6pm 

Perth’s Musical Lantern Event – Sunday November 24 

Pitbull UK
Pitbull UK will be playing at Horsecross Plaza.

The weekend festivities continue on Sunday with Perth’s Musical Lantern Event and the annual Christmas Lantern and Nativity Parade.  

Families can create their own lanterns from 2pm at St Ninian’s Cathedral ready for the parade which starts at 4.50pm with traditional carols. Everyone is then invited to join Perth Pipe Band as they make their way to St John’s Kirk for more singing, mince pies and hot tea! 

Meanwhile, at Horsecross Plaza Christmas Stage on Mill Street, you can enjoy a host of hits performed by Ultimate ELO, Last Orders and UK Pitbull, ensuring a journey through the decades for all generations. This stage will be open from midday until 5pm. 

Perth’s Festive Cabin Trail – Friday November 22 to Thursday December 19 

Artist displaying work at the Cabin Trail.
The Cabin Trail is a standout in Perth’s line-up of fun festive events.

Transforming King Edward Street and the High Street into a local shoppers’ Christmas wonderland, creative local artisans and businesses will showcase an array of high-quality crafts, artistic gifts, locally produced food and drink, and more.   

Visit the website for a full list of traders over the period.  

Perth Creative Exchange Winter Market – Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1  

Join Perth Creative Exchange for their Winter Market and Open Studios event where you will find a diverse mix of creative talent. Discover and shop for paintings, ceramics, jewellery, printmaking, woodcraft, illustration, feltwork, textiles, glassware and more! 

This is a great opportunity to meet and buy directly from the makers, visit working studios with demos, and explore the tenants’ exhibition. 

Finish up with a delicious cake and a cuppa from the pop-up cafe. Entry is free. 

Handmade Show at Perth Concert Hall – Sunday December 1 

Figures from the Handmade Show.
The Handmade Show is great chance to see Scottish made arts and crafts.

It’s Christmas shopping in style with one of Perth’s favourite seasonal events.  

For 14 years the Handmade Show has been showcasing the finest in handmade artisan arts and crafts from across Scotland. Exhibitors include Couthie Designs, Fiona Hughes Pottery, Sheila Roberts, Diana King Jewellery, and Daniel Paul Leather so you can find everything from painting, ceramics and leather, to jewellery, wood, photography, candles and so much more.  

Mother Goose at Perth Theatre - Friday November 29-Tuesday December 31 

Everyone’s favourite Christmas night out, the 2024 Panto at Perth Theatre is the wonderful tale of Mother Goose. 

This year’s colourful characters include Mother Gabi Goose, Greta Garbage, and Grayson, Mother Goose’s bird-daft, Springwatch obsessed son. You can expect lots of panto themed nonsense, a vibrant and colourful show, and a whole heap of Christmas spirit to carry you through the season… OH YES YOU CAN!  

Perth Santa Run – Saturday December 7  

The Santa Run.
The Santa Run is always a favourite in the Fair City and sees the streets packed out.

For the energetic revellers, all the fun of the Santa Run returns to Perth city once again. After a good warm up, and a lot of ho-ho-ho-ing, this 5k for all the family starts at Horsecross Plaza on Mill Street before heading over both bridges to finish at the North Inch. This race is both family and dog friendly. Entry price includes Santa suit, goodie bag and finisher’s medal. 

Even if running isn’t for you, pop along to appreciate the spectacle that is hundreds of Santas pounding the pavements of Perth! 

