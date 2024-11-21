Irresistible savings with Black Friday vouchers – up to 50% off at Giddy Goose, White Goose, Black Mamba and The Nest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irresistible savings with Black Friday vouchers – up to 50% off at Giddy Goose, White Goose, Black Mamba and The Nest

Enjoy savings up to 50% with these fabulous vouchers for dining in Dundee, Forfar and Perth.

In partnership with the Giddy Goose
Treat yourself or your loved ones to delicious dining and even tastier discounts with a Black Friday voucher this Christmas.
The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the challenge of finding thoughtful, meaningful gifts that show how much we care. Instead of settling for the usual gadgets or gift sets, why not surprise your loved ones with an experience they’ll savour—literally?

Black Friday restaurant vouchers are the ultimate solution for holiday gifting, combining affordability, indulgence, and the promise of shared moments.

That’s why purchasing a Black Friday voucher from the Giddy Goose family (Giddy Goose, Black Mamba, and White Goose in Dundee; Giddy Goose in Perth; The Nest by Giddy Goose in Forfar) is the perfect Christmas gift this holiday season.

Enjoy dining with up to 50% discounts with a Black Friday voucher.

Not only do these deals allow you to stretch your budget further, but they also offer your friends and family the joy of dining out at their favourite spot—or trying a new one. Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a family brunch, or a night out with friends, a Black Friday voucher turns a simple meal into a memorable occasion.

Save up to 50% at Giddy Goose, Black Mamba,White Goose and The Nest

Lauran Runcimen, owner of the Giddy Goose, said: “We are excited to be offering again our 50% off Black Friday vouchers for the third year running. You can enjoy your favourite food and drink items at The Giddy Goose, The White Goose, The Nest and Black Mamba at huge savings! The perfect Christmas gift to share with family and friends, or just a treat for yourself to use later in the year!”

Available to purchase now through November 29, get yourself a bargain with Black Friday vouchers.

Giddy Goose and The Nest Black Friday vouchers

Tuck in to classic favourites with up to 50% off at the Giddy Goose.

Enjoy savings up to 50%. Giddy Goose Black Friday vouchers are available for £40, £60 and £80.

£40 – 40% off

£60 – 50% off

£80 – 50% off

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1 2025 – November 27 2025 and are redeemable in all Giddy Goose venues (The Giddy Goose Perth, The Giddy Goose Dundee, The Nest by the Giddy Goose in Forfar). £3 processing fee applies.

Click here to purchase Giddy Goose Black Friday vouchers.

White Goose Black Friday vouchers

Enjoy elevated classics at the White Goose in Dundee. Save up to 50% with Black Friday vouchers available now.

Enjoy savings up to 50%. Vouchers are available for £40, £60 & £80.

£40 – 40% off

£60 – 50% off

£80 – 50% off

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1 2025 – November 27 2025 and are redeemable in The White Goose only.

Vouchers will be available for collection from December 9 at The White Goose. Please bring your confirmation email/name with you when collecting. A £3 processing fee applies.

Click here to purchase White Goose Black Friday vouchers.

Black Mamba Black Friday vouchers

Enjoy savings up to 40% at the Black Mamba.

Enjoy savings up to 40%. Vouchers are available for £60 & £80.

£60 – 40% off

£80 – 40% off

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1, 2025 – November 27, 2025 and are redeemable in The Black Mamba only.

Vouchers will be available for collection from December 9 at The Black Mamba. Please bring your confirmation email/name with you when collecting. A £3 processing fee applies.

Click here to purchase Black Mamba Black Friday vouchers.

Terms and Conditions

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1 2025 – November 27 2025

Total voucher value must be used in one sitting. No change can be given on vouchers.

Vouchers can be used in house or for takeaway but cannot be used for alcohol to takeaway.

Vouchers cannot be redeemed against any other deals or promotions/exclusive menus.

Only one Black Friday voucher per table can be used.

Vouchers cannot be redeemed against any cocktail classes or events, exclusive hire booking or exclusively priced menu.

Black Friday vouchers are not valid on Valentines day, Mother’s day or Fathers day.

Batman, The Joker - then six divine courses at The Shoregate in Crail
My Pitlochry: Exiting theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's favourite things about 'idyllic' Perthshire town
I tried central Scotland's 'best chippy' - Vincenzo's in Stirling
Entries now open for The Courier Food & Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts
