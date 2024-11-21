Irresistible savings with Black Friday vouchers – up to 50% off at Giddy Goose, White Goose, Black Mamba and The Nest

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the challenge of finding thoughtful, meaningful gifts that show how much we care. Instead of settling for the usual gadgets or gift sets, why not surprise your loved ones with an experience they’ll savour—literally?

Black Friday restaurant vouchers are the ultimate solution for holiday gifting, combining affordability, indulgence, and the promise of shared moments.

That’s why purchasing a Black Friday voucher from the Giddy Goose family (Giddy Goose, Black Mamba, and White Goose in Dundee; Giddy Goose in Perth; The Nest by Giddy Goose in Forfar) is the perfect Christmas gift this holiday season.

Not only do these deals allow you to stretch your budget further, but they also offer your friends and family the joy of dining out at their favourite spot—or trying a new one. Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a family brunch, or a night out with friends, a Black Friday voucher turns a simple meal into a memorable occasion.

Save up to 50% at Giddy Goose, Black Mamba,White Goose and The Nest

Lauran Runcimen, owner of the Giddy Goose, said: “We are excited to be offering again our 50% off Black Friday vouchers for the third year running. You can enjoy your favourite food and drink items at The Giddy Goose, The White Goose, The Nest and Black Mamba at huge savings! The perfect Christmas gift to share with family and friends, or just a treat for yourself to use later in the year!”

Available to purchase now through November 29, get yourself a bargain with Black Friday vouchers.

Giddy Goose and The Nest Black Friday vouchers

Enjoy savings up to 50%. Giddy Goose Black Friday vouchers are available for £40, £60 and £80.

£40 – 40% off

£60 – 50% off

£80 – 50% off

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1 2025 – November 27 2025 and are redeemable in all Giddy Goose venues (The Giddy Goose Perth, The Giddy Goose Dundee, The Nest by the Giddy Goose in Forfar). £3 processing fee applies.

Click here to purchase Giddy Goose Black Friday vouchers.

White Goose Black Friday vouchers

Enjoy savings up to 50%. Vouchers are available for £40, £60 & £80.

£40 – 40% off

£60 – 50% off

£80 – 50% off

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1 2025 – November 27 2025 and are redeemable in The White Goose only.

Vouchers will be available for collection from December 9 at The White Goose. Please bring your confirmation email/name with you when collecting. A £3 processing fee applies.

Click here to purchase White Goose Black Friday vouchers.

Black Mamba Black Friday vouchers

Enjoy savings up to 40%. Vouchers are available for £60 & £80.

£60 – 40% off

£80 – 40% off

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1, 2025 – November 27, 2025 and are redeemable in The Black Mamba only.

Vouchers will be available for collection from December 9 at The Black Mamba. Please bring your confirmation email/name with you when collecting. A £3 processing fee applies.

Click here to purchase Black Mamba Black Friday vouchers.

Terms and Conditions

Vouchers are valid for 11 months starting January 1 2025 – November 27 2025

Total voucher value must be used in one sitting. No change can be given on vouchers.

Vouchers can be used in house or for takeaway but cannot be used for alcohol to takeaway.

Vouchers cannot be redeemed against any other deals or promotions/exclusive menus.

Only one Black Friday voucher per table can be used.

Vouchers cannot be redeemed against any cocktail classes or events, exclusive hire booking or exclusively priced menu.

Black Friday vouchers are not valid on Valentines day, Mother’s day or Fathers day.