Dundee clothing brand opens pop-up shop at Keiller Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee clothing brand opens pop-up shop at Keiller Centre

Postal is already stocked in stores in Dubai and England.

By James Simpson
Worker Kerr Darling outside the Postal clothing shop in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Worker Kerr Darling outside the Postal clothing shop in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee clothing designer has opened a pop-up shop at the Keiller Centre just in time for Christmas.

Streetwear brand Postal has taken over an empty unit on Commercial Street.

Owner Nel Roy, who previously worked as a buyer in Manifesto, says his unisex brand has been up and running for around five years.

It is now stocked in shops in Glasgow, England and Dubai.

However, following the closure of Manifesto, there has been nowhere to sell his goods locally until now.

‘Right time’ to open Postal clothing shop in Dundee

Nel, from Lochee, said: “It just felt right to open a premises in Dundee, that’s where our biggest following is.

“Our nearest physical shop people could walk in and pick up the products was Glasgow.

“I know this street well from Manifesto and we’ve previously worked with the guys in the Keiller Centre for projects.

“This is a good space here and we’ve had some great feedback.

Postal has taken over an empty unit on Commercial Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There is the potential that we could be here beyond Christmas.

“People have been enjoying picking up the products and feeling the quality.”

Nel says he wants to grow the Postal brand further.

He added: “This started off as a side project for me but when Manifesto closed I just went full on with it.

“Since then, we’ve been approached by an agency in London who have been helping with production.

Postal is designed in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kerr is helping run the shop in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’ve been able to get the means to make more than tees and sweats.

“Now we’re doing jackets and bottoms.

“We also have a sales agency in Paris and we’re looking to pick up more stockists.

“We already have END Clothing which is a massive retailer.

“I’m looking to make this brand as big as it could be.”

More from Dundee

One-year-old Harvey Reilly and his mum, Alison Reilly, enjoy a first look at this year's Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window
The outdoor seating area at The Counting House Wetherspoon pub in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Two Dundee Wetherspoon pubs honoured in Loo of the Year Awards
The rubbish has been dumped on Daniel Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Anger as mattresses and household items fly-tipped on Dundee street
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
The Fly service opposite the Malmaison in Dundee
More Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus services set to launch before Christmas
2
St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark's car stolen from Dundee driveway
A big wheel features at Dundee's Christmas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at Dundee's Christmas as festive village opens
Dundee's Christmas village. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's Christmas: Full details about 2024 festive village
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. How the Wellgate could look under transformation plans from D&AC Picture shows; How the Wellgate could look under transformation plans from D&AC . Murraygate . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Angus College plots Wellgate takeover as part of unprecedented £265m campus…
8
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Plans for Angus College transformation to city centre campus Picture shows; Plans for Angus College transformation to city centre campus. Abbeygate Shopping Centre . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Pictures reveal vision for new Arbroath town centre campus at Dundee and Angus…
3

Conversation