Dundee clothing brand opens pop-up shop at Keiller Centre

A Dundee clothing designer has opened a pop-up shop at the Keiller Centre just in time for Christmas.

Streetwear brand Postal has taken over an empty unit on Commercial Street.

Owner Nel Roy, who previously worked as a buyer in Manifesto, says his unisex brand has been up and running for around five years.

It is now stocked in shops in Glasgow, England and Dubai.

However, following the closure of Manifesto, there has been nowhere to sell his goods locally until now.

‘Right time’ to open Postal clothing shop in Dundee

Nel, from Lochee, said: “It just felt right to open a premises in Dundee, that’s where our biggest following is.

“Our nearest physical shop people could walk in and pick up the products was Glasgow.

“I know this street well from Manifesto and we’ve previously worked with the guys in the Keiller Centre for projects.

“This is a good space here and we’ve had some great feedback.

“There is the potential that we could be here beyond Christmas.

“People have been enjoying picking up the products and feeling the quality.”

Nel says he wants to grow the Postal brand further.

He added: “This started off as a side project for me but when Manifesto closed I just went full on with it.

“Since then, we’ve been approached by an agency in London who have been helping with production.

“We’ve been able to get the means to make more than tees and sweats.

“Now we’re doing jackets and bottoms.

“We also have a sales agency in Paris and we’re looking to pick up more stockists.

“We already have END Clothing which is a massive retailer.

“I’m looking to make this brand as big as it could be.”