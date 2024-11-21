Work to start on £6.5 million revamp of Perth Travellers site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Work to start on £6.5 million revamp of Perth Travellers site

“The work will totally transform the lives of Double Dykes residents."

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Doubles Dykes site near Ruthvenfield village.
The Doubles Dykes site near Ruthvenfield.

Work will begin next week on a £6million project to transform a permanent Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth.

The £6.5m project will see the removal of all chalets at the Double Dykes site at Ruthvenfield.

They will be replaced with brand-new energy-efficient accommodation for residents.

Major improvement works will also be carried out across the site.

Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction will carry out the project after original contractors Hadden Construction collapsed with debts of £10m.

Work is planned to begin on-site on Monday,  November 25.

Perth and Kinross Council successfully bid for £3,906,000 from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund to help pay for the works.

The award represents 60% of the total cost, with the council contributing the remaining £2m.

Double Dykes improvement works

The Double Dykes improvement scheme will see:

• 20 brand new chalets built to replace existing older accommodation

• New energy-efficient heating and hot water systems installed using renewable technology like solar panels, with the potential to be net zero

• The installation of new services and utilities connections

• New fencing for each pitch

• Improvements to existing roadways and fences on site

• Upgrades to LED street lighting throughout the site.

• Improvements to site drainage

• Development of play areas around the site with opportunities for a communal gathering area, seating area, and the potential for a community garden area

• Installation of new paths to provide improved access across the site.

Work will ‘transform’ the lives of Perthshire Traveller residents

Tenants whose chalets are being replaced in phase one of the project have been decanted, or are in the process of being moved, to alternative accommodation of their choice.

Housing and social wellbeing convener, Councillor Tom McEwan, said: “It is great news that we have quickly appointed a replacement contractor for this important project.

“The work will totally transform the lives of Double Dykes residents.

“The existing chalets at the site have been in place for some time and the replacement accommodation will be modern and energy efficient, helping residents to save on their bills.

Councillor Tom McEwan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have worked very closely with residents so far, and this will continue.

“The chalet replacement programme will be carried out in three phases to minimise disruption to residents.

“The people who live at Double Dykes are tenants of Perth and Kinross Council and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for them. I am delighted that this project to improve the lives of our tenants is set to begin.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie GV
Nine years for van thief who jumped on decorator's head in Perthshire
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure of Bell's Sports Centre has cost Perth national competitions, admits leisure boss
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark's car stolen from Dundee driveway
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Phillip Brierley
Church member's 'covert' relationship with 15-year-old Perthshire girl was not sexual, say lawyers
Calum Thom
Perthshire rugby player must compensate teammate for broken ankle assault
Orkun Cevik, owner of The Craft Diner in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Controversial burger shack seating plan and movie star's lodge bid
Cafe inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Controversial Perth Museum cafe still running at a loss as visitor numbers top 200k
4
Mike Benson arms folded in front of timber building at the new site.
Crannog Centre thrown £50k council lifeline as Perthshire attraction battles 'cash flow challenges'

Conversation