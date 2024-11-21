Work to start on £6.5 million revamp of Perth Travellers site

Work will begin next week on a £6million project to transform a permanent Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth.

The £6.5m project will see the removal of all chalets at the Double Dykes site at Ruthvenfield.

They will be replaced with brand-new energy-efficient accommodation for residents.

Major improvement works will also be carried out across the site.

Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction will carry out the project after original contractors Hadden Construction collapsed with debts of £10m.

Work is planned to begin on-site on Monday, November 25.

Perth and Kinross Council successfully bid for £3,906,000 from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund to help pay for the works.

The award represents 60% of the total cost, with the council contributing the remaining £2m.

Double Dykes improvement works

The Double Dykes improvement scheme will see:

• 20 brand new chalets built to replace existing older accommodation

• New energy-efficient heating and hot water systems installed using renewable technology like solar panels, with the potential to be net zero

• The installation of new services and utilities connections

• New fencing for each pitch

• Improvements to existing roadways and fences on site

• Upgrades to LED street lighting throughout the site.

• Improvements to site drainage

• Development of play areas around the site with opportunities for a communal gathering area, seating area, and the potential for a community garden area

• Installation of new paths to provide improved access across the site.

Work will ‘transform’ the lives of Perthshire Traveller residents

Tenants whose chalets are being replaced in phase one of the project have been decanted, or are in the process of being moved, to alternative accommodation of their choice.

Housing and social wellbeing convener, Councillor Tom McEwan, said: “It is great news that we have quickly appointed a replacement contractor for this important project.

“The work will totally transform the lives of Double Dykes residents.

“The existing chalets at the site have been in place for some time and the replacement accommodation will be modern and energy efficient, helping residents to save on their bills.

“We have worked very closely with residents so far, and this will continue.

“The chalet replacement programme will be carried out in three phases to minimise disruption to residents.

“The people who live at Double Dykes are tenants of Perth and Kinross Council and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for them. I am delighted that this project to improve the lives of our tenants is set to begin.”