Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window

Broughty Ferry department store Gillies has unveiled its famous Christmas window for 2024.

Shoppers were over the rainbow with excitement as the Brook Street shop unveiled its Wizard of Oz-themed window on Thursday.

The theme coincides with the release of film Wicked – the Wizard of Oz prequel starring Ariana Grande.

Ewan Philp, Gillies director, said: “We’d like to thank our designer Amy Stevenson for her fantastic efforts and hard work bringing the theme to life.

“Our display isn’t just about spreading holiday cheer or even trying to outdo our previous years’ efforts – it’s also about giving back.”

Ewan added: “Being able to put on a Christmas display for the local area gives us an opportunity to give back to a community that supports our business so well.

“We’re also raising money for The Archie Foundation, who do a great job supporting sick children in Tayside, Aberdeen and the Highlands.

“Any donations in our collection box in-store would be much appreciated.”

The display will be in place until December 20.

It comes ahead of the switching on of Broughty Ferry’s Christmas lights on Thursday evening.