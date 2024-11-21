Dundee Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window This year's display will raise money for The Archie Foundation. By Andrew Robson November 21 2024, 2:20pm November 21 2024, 2:20pm Share Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5129826/broughty-ferry-gillies-christmas-window-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment One-year-old Harvey Reilly and his mum, Alison Reilly, enjoy a first look at this year's Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Broughty Ferry department store Gillies has unveiled its famous Christmas window for 2024. Shoppers were over the rainbow with excitement as the Brook Street shop unveiled its Wizard of Oz-themed window on Thursday. The theme coincides with the release of film Wicked – the Wizard of Oz prequel starring Ariana Grande. Ewan Philp, Gillies director, said: “We’d like to thank our designer Amy Stevenson for her fantastic efforts and hard work bringing the theme to life. “Our display isn’t just about spreading holiday cheer or even trying to outdo our previous years’ efforts – it’s also about giving back.” Crowds gather outside the display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Characters in the display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The 2024 theme is The Wizard of Oz. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Harvey Reilly enjoys a first look at the Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Three-year-old Aria Philip is delighted by the window display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Ewan added: “Being able to put on a Christmas display for the local area gives us an opportunity to give back to a community that supports our business so well. “We’re also raising money for The Archie Foundation, who do a great job supporting sick children in Tayside, Aberdeen and the Highlands. “Any donations in our collection box in-store would be much appreciated.” Excited shoppers outside the Brook Street store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The window display in Gillies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Mac Maguire and Blake Ibris outside the department store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Excited shoppers queued to see the Gillies display on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Passers-by admire the display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The display will be in place until December 20. It comes ahead of the switching on of Broughty Ferry’s Christmas lights on Thursday evening.
