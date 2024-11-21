Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry store Gillies unveils 2024 Christmas window

This year's display will raise money for The Archie Foundation.

By Andrew Robson
One-year-old Harvey Reilly and his mum, Alison Reilly, enjoy a first look at this year's Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
One-year-old Harvey Reilly and his mum, Alison Reilly, enjoy a first look at this year's Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry department store Gillies has unveiled its famous Christmas window for 2024.

Shoppers were over the rainbow with excitement as the Brook Street shop unveiled its Wizard of Oz-themed window on Thursday.

The theme coincides with the release of film Wicked – the Wizard of Oz prequel starring Ariana Grande.

Ewan Philp, Gillies director, said: “We’d like to thank our designer Amy Stevenson for her fantastic efforts and hard work bringing the theme to life.

“Our display isn’t just about spreading holiday cheer or even trying to outdo our previous years’ efforts – it’s also about giving back.”

Crowds gather outside the display.
Crowds gather outside the display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Characters in the display.
Characters in the display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gillies Broughty Ferry Christmas Display 2024
The 2024 theme is The Wizard of Oz. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harvey Reilly, enjoys a first look at the Gillies display.
Harvey Reilly enjoys a first look at the Gillies display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aria Philip, 3, delighted by the window display.
Three-year-old Aria Philip is delighted by the window display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ewan added: “Being able to put on a Christmas display for the local area gives us an opportunity to give back to a community that supports our business so well.

“We’re also raising money for The Archie Foundation, who do a great job supporting sick children in Tayside, Aberdeen and the Highlands.

“Any donations in our collection box in-store would be much appreciated.”

Excited shoppers outside the Brook Street store.
Excited shoppers outside the Brook Street store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The window display in Gillies.
The window display in Gillies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mac Maguire and Blake Ibris, Gilles outside the department store.
Mac Maguire and Blake Ibris outside the department store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Excited shoppers queued to see the Gillies display on Thursday.
Excited shoppers queued to see the Gillies display on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Passers-by admire the display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The display will be in place until December 20.

It comes ahead of the switching on of Broughty Ferry’s Christmas lights on Thursday evening.

