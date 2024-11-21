Perthshire OAP says beavers have flooded his garden and damaged his beloved rowan tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire OAP says beavers have flooded his garden and damaged his beloved rowan tree

Jack Blair, 84, has been left "distressed" by the flooding.

By Chloe Burrell
Jack Blair in his flooded Bridge of Earn garden.
Jack Blair says his Bridge of Earn garden has been flooded by beavers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire pensioner has said that his garden has been left flooded due to the actions of local beavers.

Jack Blair, 84, lives in Bridge of Earn on the banks of the Deich Burn.

He says the gnawing rodents have built a dam further along the burn at his neighbour’s garden which has caused the water level to rise.

This has led to flooding at the lower part of his garden, consequently damaging his prized rowan tree and other plants.

Jack told The Courier: “I’ve been asking for assistance from those that I thought would be in authority to help but the legislation is such that I can’t do anything because the beaver’s dam is not on my land.

Jack Blair in his flooded Bridge of Earn garden.
Jack Blair next to his beaver-damaged rowan tree which he brought on from seed 40 years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s completely flooded the burn-side part of my garden and it’s now invading the next bit of the garden.

“Within a week of me noticing that the burn had gone stagnant, I contacted both Perth and Kinross Council and Sepa.

“Sepa came out and were reasonably understanding but said they couldn’t do anything as it wasn’t really pollution.

“The council came out and they were quite dismissive and didn’t take any action.”

Bridge of Earn garden flooded by beavers

Jack has been in continuous contact with the council and been told that his query will be passed to the flood department.

He was then sent an email, seen by The Courier, which advised him of his responsibility as a riparian landowner to maintain the burn.

It also detailed that the council has previously managed the beaver-related flood risk on the Deich Burn by installing a ‘beaver deceiver’ pipe.

Bridge of Earn flooded garden.
The flooded area beyond the wall in Jack’s garden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

According to the email, the burn is inspected every six months to assess any issues that could lead to flooding.

Nature Scotland‘s guidance states that removal of a beaver dam is only permitted under specific conditions – such as obtaining a licence – due to their protected status.

Jack said: “I don’t think Nature Scotland really appreciates that the garden was very much admired from the public path on the opposite side (of the burn).

“They have said to me that they’re going to put in a pipe which is supposed to reduce the level but my garden’s already flooded.

“I don’t know how much it will reduce it. This is the dry period we’ve been in for a couple of months and it’s still flooding more every day.

“It’s shocking and they haven’t given me a date for installing the pipe.

‘You can’t even see where the banks are now’

“If there is rainfall, it’s going to flood even more.

“My garden has flooded in the past when it’s been heavy rain but by the next day, it’s all over and the burn is back in its banks.

“You can’t even see where the banks are now – it’s completely underwater.

“It must be about 20 to 25 feet of my garden that’s completely submerged.”

Jack Blair in his flooded Bridge of Earn garden.
Jack says about 20 to 25 feet of his garden is submerged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Nature Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issue, and we are speaking to the property owners and land owner, working together to establish the best solution.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson added: “The council acknowledges that flooding affecting gardens can be extremely frustrating but ultimately private property owners are responsible in the first instance for protecting their property and land from flooding.

“Official information indicates that the title boundaries of a number of the properties, and therefore their owners, on the south side of Heughfield Road have opportunities and responsibilities under the Flood Risk Management (Scotland) Act 2009 for clearance and repair works.

“Where land is in private ownership, we have no legal responsibility or remit to address issues except in emergency situations.

“We have no proposals under consideration at this time for new flood defences along the Deich Burn adjacent to Heughfield Road.”

