Perthshire OAP says beavers have flooded his garden and damaged his beloved rowan tree

A Perthshire pensioner has said that his garden has been left flooded due to the actions of local beavers.

Jack Blair, 84, lives in Bridge of Earn on the banks of the Deich Burn.

He says the gnawing rodents have built a dam further along the burn at his neighbour’s garden which has caused the water level to rise.

This has led to flooding at the lower part of his garden, consequently damaging his prized rowan tree and other plants.

Jack told The Courier: “I’ve been asking for assistance from those that I thought would be in authority to help but the legislation is such that I can’t do anything because the beaver’s dam is not on my land.

“It’s completely flooded the burn-side part of my garden and it’s now invading the next bit of the garden.

“Within a week of me noticing that the burn had gone stagnant, I contacted both Perth and Kinross Council and Sepa.

“Sepa came out and were reasonably understanding but said they couldn’t do anything as it wasn’t really pollution.

“The council came out and they were quite dismissive and didn’t take any action.”

Jack has been in continuous contact with the council and been told that his query will be passed to the flood department.

He was then sent an email, seen by The Courier, which advised him of his responsibility as a riparian landowner to maintain the burn.

It also detailed that the council has previously managed the beaver-related flood risk on the Deich Burn by installing a ‘beaver deceiver’ pipe.

According to the email, the burn is inspected every six months to assess any issues that could lead to flooding.

Nature Scotland‘s guidance states that removal of a beaver dam is only permitted under specific conditions – such as obtaining a licence – due to their protected status.

Jack said: “I don’t think Nature Scotland really appreciates that the garden was very much admired from the public path on the opposite side (of the burn).

“They have said to me that they’re going to put in a pipe which is supposed to reduce the level but my garden’s already flooded.

“I don’t know how much it will reduce it. This is the dry period we’ve been in for a couple of months and it’s still flooding more every day.

“It’s shocking and they haven’t given me a date for installing the pipe.

‘You can’t even see where the banks are now’

“If there is rainfall, it’s going to flood even more.

“My garden has flooded in the past when it’s been heavy rain but by the next day, it’s all over and the burn is back in its banks.

“You can’t even see where the banks are now – it’s completely underwater.

“It must be about 20 to 25 feet of my garden that’s completely submerged.”

A Nature Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issue, and we are speaking to the property owners and land owner, working together to establish the best solution.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson added: “The council acknowledges that flooding affecting gardens can be extremely frustrating but ultimately private property owners are responsible in the first instance for protecting their property and land from flooding.

“Official information indicates that the title boundaries of a number of the properties, and therefore their owners, on the south side of Heughfield Road have opportunities and responsibilities under the Flood Risk Management (Scotland) Act 2009 for clearance and repair works.

“Where land is in private ownership, we have no legal responsibility or remit to address issues except in emergency situations.

“We have no proposals under consideration at this time for new flood defences along the Deich Burn adjacent to Heughfield Road.”