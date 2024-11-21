Leven Christmas light switch-on postponed amid Storm Bert warning

The Leven Christmas light switch-on has been postponed amid a yellow weather warning for parts of Fife this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes was due to start the countdown to the big day on Saturday afternoon.

And Santa was was due to join a number of community groups lined up to entertain crowds on the High Street.

However, with Storm Bert set to bring snow, ice and high winds organisers took the decision to call off the festivities.

Leven Community Council chair Teresa Watson said the event would now go ahead a week later than planned.

Torrential rain forecast for Leven on Saturday

“There’s a weather warning with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour all day,” she said.

“And while they’re talking about snow higher up, it’s to be torrential rain here.

“We don’t want to have people standing about in that.

“We have the option of holding it indoors but there just won’t be the same atmosphere.

“So much work has gone into organising it and while it’s inconvenient, postponing it for a week isn’t the end of the world.”

The community council is in the process of contacting all the groups booked to perform.

And so far, everyone has said they can take part the following weekend.

The Leven Christmas lights switch-on will now take place on November 30.

Entertainment lined-up for postponed Leven Christmas lights

It includes Buckhaven and Methil Miners’ Brass Band, school choirs, the Mary Bradford Singers, Lundin Links Community Choir and Amber Barclay Dance Academy.

Santa arrives in his sleigh at 4.30pm.

And Cammy Barnes will then perform before switching the lights on at 5pm.

The Cupar Christmas lights switch-on arranged for this Saturday is still going ahead as planned.

A number of other Christmas light switch-on events are taking place across Tayside and Fife over the next few weeks.