Leven Christmas light switch-on postponed amid Storm Bert warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Leven Christmas light switch-on postponed amid Storm Bert warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, rain and wind.

By Claire Warrender
Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes will switch on the lights a week later than planned. Image: Cammy Barnes
Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes will switch on the lights a week later than planned. Image: Cammy Barnes

The Leven Christmas light switch-on has been postponed amid a yellow weather warning for parts of Fife this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes was due to start the countdown to the big day on Saturday afternoon.

And Santa was was due to join a number of community groups lined up to entertain crowds on the High Street.

However, with Storm Bert set to bring snow, ice and high winds organisers took the decision to call off the festivities.

Leven Community Council chair Teresa Watson said the event would now go ahead a week later than planned.

Torrential rain forecast for Leven on Saturday

“There’s a weather warning with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour all day,” she said.

“And while they’re talking about snow higher up, it’s to be torrential rain here.

“We don’t want to have people standing about in that.

Weather warnings are in place across the region.
Leven Christmas lights switch-on is postponed due to the weather. Image: Met Office

“We have the option of holding it indoors but there just won’t be the same atmosphere.

“So much work has gone into organising it and while it’s inconvenient, postponing it for a week isn’t the end of the world.”

The community council is in the process of contacting all the groups booked to perform.

And so far, everyone has said they can take part the following weekend.

The Leven Christmas lights switch-on will now take place on November 30.

Entertainment lined-up for postponed Leven Christmas lights

It includes Buckhaven and Methil Miners’ Brass Band, school choirs, the Mary Bradford Singers, Lundin Links Community Choir and Amber Barclay Dance Academy.

Santa arrives in his sleigh at 4.30pm.

And Cammy Barnes will then perform before switching the lights on at 5pm.

The Cupar Christmas lights switch-on arranged for this Saturday is still going ahead as planned.

A number of other Christmas light switch-on events are taking place across Tayside and Fife over the next few weeks.

More from Fife

Glasgow High Court
Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations
Air ambulance at Dunfermline
Male, 17, taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Dunfermline
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
Christopher Brown
Murderer jailed for life for killing 'kind and gentle' Fife man
Hudson Road, Rosyth.
Man, 31, arrested over 'firearm offences' as police raid Rosyth home
Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes will switch on the lights a week later than planned. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife card payment company goes bust after sacked office manager wins court case
3
120mph speed gun and Lara Whitehall
Dundee apprentice fears for career after 120mph Fife dash for flight
Paul Bartlett would like to see more wheelchair accessible taxis in Fife
St Andrews man Paul 'socially excluded' due to lack of wheelchair accessible taxis
The Dunfermline site of the proposed short-term lets apartments.
Bid to build 11 short-term let apartments in Dunfermline city centre lodged with Fife…
Lisa Cathro and Alison Zerouk will run an ADHD support group in St Andrews
New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews

Conversation