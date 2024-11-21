Fresh snow and ice warning across all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

A fresh weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has forecast wintry showers and icy patches from noon on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

A separate alert for heavy snow and rain will be in place across the region from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday – as Storm Bert brings winds of more than 60mph.

Snow and ice alert for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The latest warning covers the entire region including, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office alert states: “Wintry showers are expected to gradually move south this afternoon.

“Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.”

Forecasters say disruption on the roads and the railway lines are “likely” during the alert.

Train disruption during recent cold snap

It comes as rail passengers have faced disruption on several occasions this week as the cold weather plays havoc with signals.

That included two separate faults in Broughty Ferry on Wednesday.

Network Rail has apologised to passengers for the disruption.

A spokesperson said: “While the recent cold weather has unfortunately had some impact on services, our teams are monitoring the forecast and working around the clock to try and prevent faults and solve them quickly where issues do arise.

“We apologise for any disruption our customers may have experienced. “

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear as temperatures drop.