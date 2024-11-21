Fresh snow and ice warning across all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh snow and ice warning across all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The alert comes into force at noon on Thursday.

By Andrew Robson
Disruption to transport is "likely".
Disruption to transport is "likely". Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A fresh weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across all of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has forecast wintry showers and icy patches from noon on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

A separate alert for heavy snow and rain will be in place across the region from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday – as Storm Bert brings winds of more than 60mph.

Snow and ice alert for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The latest warning covers the entire region including, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office alert states: “Wintry showers are expected to gradually move south this afternoon.

The fresh snow and ice alert covers Tayside and Fife.
The fresh alert covers Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office

“Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.”

Forecasters say disruption on the roads and the railway lines are “likely” during the alert.

Train disruption during recent cold snap

It comes as rail passengers have faced disruption on several occasions this week as the cold weather plays havoc with signals.

That included two separate faults in Broughty Ferry on Wednesday.

Network Rail has apologised to passengers for the disruption.

A spokesperson said: “While the recent cold weather has unfortunately had some impact on services, our teams are monitoring the forecast and working around the clock to try and prevent faults and solve them quickly where issues do arise.

“We apologise for any disruption our customers may have experienced. “

A series of gritters with hilarious names are helping to keep Tayside and Fife’s roads clear as temperatures drop.

Conversation