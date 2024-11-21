Closure of Bell’s Sports Centre has cost Perth national competitions, admits leisure boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Closure of Bell’s Sports Centre has cost Perth national competitions, admits leisure boss

Organisations which ran elite level tournaments in the Fair City have taken their events elsewhere in Scotland.

By Sean O'Neil
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The closure of Bell’s Sports Centre has lost Perth national indoor sports competitions, a top leisure boss has admitted.

Paul Cromwell, CEO of Live Active Leisure, acknowledged their ability to host large-scale events has “significantly reduced” following the closure of the North Inch venue.

He said the organisations that run top level events now hold them elsewhere in Scotland.

Mr Cromwell admitted the loss of national level events at the council’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

He said: “In terms of sport hall activities, tournaments and competitions, we are a lot more limited now without Bell’s.

Top gymnasts gathered in the Bells Sports Centre in Perth for the Scottish National Artistic Championships. Dan Purvis in action.

“We can do small scale competitions but when it becomes that we require a seated capacity, which is obviously a significant requirement sometimes in terms of competitions and tournaments in making them financially affordable, we are very limited in that capacity at the moment.

“In terms of the competitions and events that we used to hold at Bell’s, those, to the best of my knowledge, those organisations have managed to find alternative venues elsewhere in Scotland.

“Most of them were national events rather than local events.”

Council appear to contradict leisure boss

Perth and Kinross Council could not provide any evidence of conducting an economic impact assessment to show how much the loss of such competitions would affect businesses in the Fair City.

But a spokesperson says they are aware recent decisions have lessened their ability to attract top level events.

“It has been consistently recognised that the most recent decisions will impact on the ability to attract major sporting events, however it should also be noted that the location of such events is never guaranteed by their organisers,” they said.

However, the local authority appeared to contradict the Live Active Leisure boss’ claim of indoor venues being of “a very limited capacity” following the closure of Bell’s.

The World Blackball Pool Championships at Bells Sports Centre in Perth.

The spokesperson said: “We will be refreshing our events strategy in early 2025 and a key element of this will be attracting major sporting events, alongside partners such as Live Active Leisure.

“Perth and Kinross has a wide range of indoor and outdoor venues capable of holding such events and these are consistently being promoted to national and international sporting bodies and partners.”

Earlier this year, councillors voted to close Bell’s for good after it was devastated by flooding last October.

Fears over insurance costs and future flooding fears were given as main reasons behind the closure.

However, now council bosses want to reimagine it as an unheated event space for indoor sports.

The local authority is currently holding a consultation on the proposal.

Conversation