Public consultation on future of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth launched

A consultation on the future of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth has been launched after the facility was devastated by flooding last year.

Proposals to convert the centre into an unheated event space for indoor sports pitches are being put to the public by Perth and Kinross Council.

The local authority and Live Active Leisure had been criticised earlier this year for closing down Bell’s and moving the gym into the Dewars Centre without any community consultation.

The council needs to preserve the dome of the building in any future plans after it was given listed status.

It is one of three projects the local authority is seeking feedback on regarding the future of Perth.

‘We want to hear what residents think’

Council leader Councillor Grant Laing says their new plans set out how the city can be transformed over time to suit the future needs of residents.

Councillor Laing said: “We want to hear what residents think on the Framework and other proposals that will reshape our Perth – whether that’s in the near future as with Bell’s Sports Centre, or longer terms projects, such as the secondary school estate in the city.

“We want to create a vibrant, thriving Perth where everyone can live life well, free from poverty and inequality.

“How we use our buildings – whether for business, education or leisure – is key to achieving that aim as while our physical surroundings may change over time, our ambitions will not.

“Perth is a fantastic city and it is our responsibility to ensure it meets the needs of the people who live, work and visit here today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”

No ice rink option for Bell’s

One option that appears to be off the table for the future of Bell’s is an ice rink.

The council are still in negotiations with the curling community to hand them the keys to the Dewars Centre.

The move looks to have protected the sport in the city for the short-term but calls have been made for the council to do more to support the curlers.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser was at a meeting to discuss the future of the North Inch facility.

He said: “The council chiefs at the meeting talked about their main priority being to prevent poverty in the region, and I understand that point of view, but I told them they must realise the impact of losing curling for good in Perth.

“Perth is steeped in curling history and has produced top curling players, such as Olympic champion Eve Muirhead.

“It will be a massive and very sad loss if the council decided not to have any curling facilities in Perth.

“I think that their plan to build five-a-side football pitches at Bell’s is sensible but they should consider that there were more than 11,000 curling visits to the Dewars Centre in a year, according to council figures.”

First Minister supports Dewars deal

However, First Minister John Swinney, who was also in attendance at the meeting, was supportive of the administration’s plans.

He told The Courier: “Perth’s contributions to the sport of curling are a source of significant local pride.

“Accordingly, I am pleased that the SNP council administration has agreed to transition the Dewars ice rink to the local ice sports community, thereby ensuring a long-term future for ice in Perth.

“I also note that Councillor Laing has offered assurances that the council will work in close collaboration with the curling community to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

The consultation on Bell’s Sports Centre is open until January 17 and can be accessed here.