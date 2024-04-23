Protected status for Perth sports centre causes council concern over new leisure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Protected status for Perth sports centre causes council concern over new leisure plans

Internal emails obtained by The Courier show concerns had been raised about the potential listed status of Bell's Sports Centre.

By Sean O'Neil
Bells' Sports Centre with dome. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Bells' Sports Centre with dome. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

An under-threat Perth sports centre has been given protected status, fulfilling concerns raised within the local authority over their plans for a new leisure facility.

Bell’s Sports Centre has been designated as a category B-listed building by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) due to the rare dome structure on top of the North Inch hall.

The centre is one of the three leisure facilities Perth and Kinross Council wants to shut down and combine into one new complex.

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
The dome at Bell’s Sports Centre which was closed due to flooding. Image: Supplied

Internal emails obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show concerns had been raised by council officers about what affect the listed designation could have on the the local authority’s plans for a new sports facility.

In a further headache for the council, Perth Leisure Pool, which is also marked for closure as part of the the new facility, is also under consideration by HES for listed status.

Protected status raises investment worries

The obtained emails were sent in the days after council officers found out listed status was being sought but before HES had reached their final decision.

Senior management discussed how it would be harder to find investment for a protected building and the communications reveal the local authority wrote to HES outlining their concerns about Bell’s and the pool becoming listed.

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
Perth Leisure Pool is one of the three sports centres slated for closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On November 13 2023, John McCrone, business and place development manager at Perth and Kinross Council, wrote: “This raises bigger issues in respect of potential investment in new facilities and as I recall agreement being reached to not pursue potential listing within this context.”

On November 14, David Littlejohn, strategic lead for economy, development and planning, replied: “The leisure pool and Bells are 2 of several UK leisure facilities being proposed for listing.

“I wrote to Dawn McDowall at HES last year to set out our concerns.”

‘A key issue which isn’t sorted’

Officers were aware that a listed status could impact on their plans for a new facility but put forward a proposal to combine two of the buildings they knew to be under consideration anyway.

Fiona Robertson. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Fiona Robertson, head of culture and community at the local authority, wrote the report released in January detailing the plans for a leisure centre that would be without an ice rink or leisure water.

In an email on January 16 2024, Ms Robertson said: “A key issue which isn’t sorted at the time of writing is the outcome of Listed Status proposals for Bell’s and PLP (Perth Leisure Pool).

“This may significantly affect scope – what kind of single site development we take forward, and where.”

After a huge backlash from residents and sports clubs, the report was unanimously rejected by councillors.

Campaign for all sports

Plans for a new facility are set to come forward again in August after the previous proposal, which did not include an ice rink, leisure pool or indoor bowls, was thrown out.

The Courier wants to ensure the opportunity is seized to build Perth a leisure centre to be proud of and inclusive of all sporting communities.

Take our survey below and have your say on what you want to see in a new facility.

Future options for facility being considered

Bell’s Sports Centre gaining protected status comes in the aftermath of serious flooding last year which has all but closed the facility for the foreseeable future.

Gym equipment is being moved from the hall to the Dewars Centre, a highly controversial move which is putting the future of Perth Indoor Bowling club under threat.

Perth Indoor Bowling club members. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Live Active Leisure, the arms-length organisation who run the local authority’s sports and leisure provision, want to repurpose the indoor bowling carpet for the gym gear.

When asked how the protected status would change their plans for a new facility, the local authority told The Courier that work was continuing on “future options” for the centre.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The council and Live Active Leisure have been in dialogue with Historic Environment Scotland in recent months about the now confirmed Category B listed status.

“Work is ongoing to develop future options for the building, which will be considered by council later this year.

“Meanwhile we are also working with Live Active Leisure to support their plans for relocating services from Bell’s to other suitable venues in Perth.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Timeline of events in Brian Low murder
A tent seen on the crime scene.
Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker
DS Lorna Ferguson speaks to media in Aberfeldy as Brian Low murder cops issue renewed appeal. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
No suspect in Brian Low murder as leading Aberfeldy shooting investigator addresses ‘rumours’
Brian Low, left.
Aberfeldy shooting: Numbers behind investigation into Brian Low’s murder revealed
Rattray High Street junction with Balmoral Road
Drivers face 17-mile journey between Blairgowrie and Rattray during roadworks
Owner Karen Christie outside Fun Junction Toy Shop on High Street, Perth.
Perth toy shop calls for public to back city centre shops after suffering 'massive…
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Killer's Perth Prison stalking trial deserted after prosecutors' blunder
Jill Fyffe had her nightly curfew altered so she could take her dog out each night. Image: Facebook
Curfew for Perth woman who blamed hypo attack for punching pensioner
Route 66 Car Wash in Arbroath.
Two people arrested after immigration raids in Arbroath and Perthshire
Ian Brown among members of Perth Rotary club
Obituary: Perth's 'Mr Badminton' Ian Brown devoted life to sport and city

Conversation