Protected status for Perth sports centre causes council concern over new leisure plans

An under-threat Perth sports centre has been given protected status, fulfilling concerns raised within the local authority over their plans for a new leisure facility.

Bell’s Sports Centre has been designated as a category B-listed building by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) due to the rare dome structure on top of the North Inch hall.

The centre is one of the three leisure facilities Perth and Kinross Council wants to shut down and combine into one new complex.

Internal emails obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show concerns had been raised by council officers about what affect the listed designation could have on the the local authority’s plans for a new sports facility.

In a further headache for the council, Perth Leisure Pool, which is also marked for closure as part of the the new facility, is also under consideration by HES for listed status.

Protected status raises investment worries

The obtained emails were sent in the days after council officers found out listed status was being sought but before HES had reached their final decision.

Senior management discussed how it would be harder to find investment for a protected building and the communications reveal the local authority wrote to HES outlining their concerns about Bell’s and the pool becoming listed.

On November 13 2023, John McCrone, business and place development manager at Perth and Kinross Council, wrote: “This raises bigger issues in respect of potential investment in new facilities and as I recall agreement being reached to not pursue potential listing within this context.”

On November 14, David Littlejohn, strategic lead for economy, development and planning, replied: “The leisure pool and Bells are 2 of several UK leisure facilities being proposed for listing.

“I wrote to Dawn McDowall at HES last year to set out our concerns.”

‘A key issue which isn’t sorted’

Officers were aware that a listed status could impact on their plans for a new facility but put forward a proposal to combine two of the buildings they knew to be under consideration anyway.

Fiona Robertson, head of culture and community at the local authority, wrote the report released in January detailing the plans for a leisure centre that would be without an ice rink or leisure water.

In an email on January 16 2024, Ms Robertson said: “A key issue which isn’t sorted at the time of writing is the outcome of Listed Status proposals for Bell’s and PLP (Perth Leisure Pool).

“This may significantly affect scope – what kind of single site development we take forward, and where.”

After a huge backlash from residents and sports clubs, the report was unanimously rejected by councillors.

Campaign for all sports

Plans for a new facility are set to come forward again in August after the previous proposal, which did not include an ice rink, leisure pool or indoor bowls, was thrown out.

The Courier wants to ensure the opportunity is seized to build Perth a leisure centre to be proud of and inclusive of all sporting communities.

Take our survey below and have your say on what you want to see in a new facility.

Future options for facility being considered

Bell’s Sports Centre gaining protected status comes in the aftermath of serious flooding last year which has all but closed the facility for the foreseeable future.

Gym equipment is being moved from the hall to the Dewars Centre, a highly controversial move which is putting the future of Perth Indoor Bowling club under threat.

Live Active Leisure, the arms-length organisation who run the local authority’s sports and leisure provision, want to repurpose the indoor bowling carpet for the gym gear.

When asked how the protected status would change their plans for a new facility, the local authority told The Courier that work was continuing on “future options” for the centre.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The council and Live Active Leisure have been in dialogue with Historic Environment Scotland in recent months about the now confirmed Category B listed status.

“Work is ongoing to develop future options for the building, which will be considered by council later this year.

“Meanwhile we are also working with Live Active Leisure to support their plans for relocating services from Bell’s to other suitable venues in Perth.”