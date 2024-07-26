Two-week contraflow on M90 Friarton Bridge near Perth to assess concrete damage

Motorists face further disruption on the M90 Friarton Bridge as a two-week contraflow system is introduced to assess concrete damage.

A 24-hour contraflow system will be in place from 8.30pm on Friday, July 26 until 6.30am on Saturday, August 10.

Already, 30mph speed restrictions have been implemented across the bridge and on approach.

The traffic management follows a series of overnight closures after reports of concrete spalling from the bridge.

Concerete spalling identified on Friarton Bridge

Some concrete spalling has already been identified but further assessment activities are required to determine future repairs.

Amey says the bridge remains safe for traffic using the M90.

An Amey spokesperson said: “The inspection work being carried out at Friarton Bridge is necessary and part of our commitment to ensure that we have a well-maintained, reliable and safe trunk road network.

“Traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this work, and this may lead to some potential delays to journey times.

“We encourage all road users to follow any advance warning signs and traffic management which is in place for their safety as well as that of our teams.

“We thank road users and the local community for their patience while we carry out these inspections.”

Drivers are urged to plan journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website.