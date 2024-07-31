GEORGE CRAN: Dundee derby fever is heating up – but Dark Blues must sort out ticket trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee derby fever is heating up – but Dark Blues must sort out ticket trouble

Fans rushed to snap up tickets but some Dees missed out.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr and United's Louis Appere compete for possession in a 2019 derby.
By George Cran

I already can’t wait for Sunday.

The first Dundee derby in over two years promises to be a cracker.

Dundee finished in the top six last season for the first time since 2015.

United won the Championship and won promotion back to the top flight.

There is momentum on both sides of the street.

It’s been a good while since that has been the case.

And it promises to be a great contest to witness.

Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Breath-taking

Which is why it is no surprise tickets have been snapped up in no time at all.

And why those who have missed out are so massively annoyed.

Derbies are all about emotion. That’s the whole point.

There’s something about a local rivalry – and none get more local than Dundee and United – that needles directly into the soul of a football fan.

Dundee fans salute their side at Tannadice.
That’s why demand for tickets has been so high.

It is huge credit to the supports of both clubs that five full days before the game gets under way there isn’t a spare ticket to be found anywhere.

Dundee United fans snapped up their allocation inside 90 minutes.

That’s ridiculous.

And after season ticket holders got first dibs on the away briefs, the general sale for Dundee fans lasted just over an hour.

Amazing from both sets of supporters.

Breath-taking really.

Issues

I do feel for those who missed out, though.

As a supporter of a diddy club that very rarely sells anything out, I can’t pretend to know exactly how infuriating it might be to miss out.

But I see the reactions from Dundee fans who found problems with the club’s new ticketing system and ended up missing out.

There are a number of fans unhappy with the way the club has handled the whole thing.

Dundee fans go wild as Charlie Adam equalises at Tannadice in 2022. Image: SNS

And the way the club have handled ticketing in general for so long.

There are definitely lessons to be learned by Dundee, absolutely no doubt about it.

Because it shouldn’t be difficult to buy a ticket for a football match.

And it feels like it has been for Dundee fans for a good while now.

To be fair, this new ticketing system is the club attempting to improve things on that front.

It’s just not worked nearly as smoothly as anyone hoped it would.

Take heed

But the tickets were sold and fans will pack the stands regardless of the issues.

Charlie Adam smashes in a leveller at Tannadice – the last derby goal.

I just hope those in charge at the club take heed of the unfortunate folk who missed out because the system glitched.

There is plenty of goodwill around the club at the moment, helped massively by the football on show.

That’ll get a huge boost if Tony Docherty can mastermind a first derby win at Tannadice since 2004.

Long-term, though, the club needs to sort out the ticketing system to ensure that feelgood factor isn’t tarnished needlessly.

