Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1 hour

The first Dundee derby in over two years will be played in front of a sold-out Tannadice.

Dundee United’s return to top-flight football kicks off with a mouth-watering derby clash against fierce rivals Dundee on Sunday.

Home fans wasted little time in snapping up their allocation in just 90 minutes after the Tangerines put them on sale.

Tickets for the away end went on sale afterwards with 2,800 of the 3,300 away allocation snapped up by season-ticket holders.

Teething issues with a new ticketing system, however, saw the general sale for the remaining 500 briefs delayed by 24 hours.

As soon as they went live at noon on Tuesday punters were quick to click and grab their chance to watch the action in person.

There have been, however, a number of complaints from fans who missed out on tickets after the website crashed.

For those who did manage to get through the system, Dundee’s remaining allocation sold out just over an hour after going on sale with the club posting on social media at 1.10pm that all briefs had been snapped up.

That means the Sunday clash will be played in front of a jam-packed Tannadice.

The game kicks off at 1.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.