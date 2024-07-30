Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1 hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1 hour

Dundee United welcome rivals Dundee to Tannadice this Sunday in front of a full house.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The first Dundee derby in over two years will be played in front of a sold-out Tannadice.

Dundee United’s return to top-flight football kicks off with a mouth-watering derby clash against fierce rivals Dundee on Sunday.

Home fans wasted little time in snapping up their allocation in just 90 minutes after the Tangerines put them on sale.

Tickets for the away end went on sale afterwards with 2,800 of the 3,300 away allocation snapped up by season-ticket holders.

Dundee and United fans mingle at the derby in 2019. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCT

Teething issues with a new ticketing system, however, saw the general sale for the remaining 500 briefs delayed by 24 hours.

As soon as they went live at noon on Tuesday punters were quick to click and grab their chance to watch the action in person.

There have been, however, a number of complaints from fans who missed out on tickets after the website crashed.

For those who did manage to get through the system, Dundee’s remaining allocation sold out just over an hour after going on sale with the club posting on social media at 1.10pm that all briefs had been snapped up.

That means the Sunday clash will be played in front of a jam-packed Tannadice.

The game kicks off at 1.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Conversation