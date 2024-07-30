Council approves transformational Craigforth Campus redevelopment in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council approves transformational Craigforth Campus redevelopment in Stirling

The proposal includes plans for housing, a nursery, a hotel and a gym, as well as a nearby distillery.

By Alex Watson
An artist's impression of the re-envisioned Craigforth Campus. Image: Ambassador Group
An artist's impression of the re-envisioned Craigforth Campus. Image: Ambassador Group

A transformational redevelopment of Craigforth Campus has been approved by Stirling Council, subject to certain conditions being met by developers.

Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel met on Tuesday to discuss the suggested overhaul of the site, which has been left unused since M&G moved to new premises at Kildean Business Park in 2022.

The current proposal, put forward by Ambassador LB Holdings LLP, includes plans for housing, a nursery, a hotel, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space.

It also incorporates a new three-storey office block north of the main redevelopment area. This is close to the former Lomond View building, which has already been approved for conversion into a distillery.

Once bustling office blocks on the site have now lain empty for years. Image: Google Street View

When asked what the intended timescale was for the project, the Ambassador Group’s representative said the aim was to start work on the planned distillery immediately after approval, with the goal of completing it within the first year of construction.

The residential element of the redevelopment would then be built during year two, followed by commercial venues in year three. Finally, the proposed hotel would be built during a fourth year of work.

Concerns over public transport, wildlife and flooding

As part of the council hearing, questions were raised by councillors around the provision of public transport for the area, as well as adequate active travel routes for cyclists and pedestrians.

There were also worries aired about whether or not leisure facilities at the Craigforth Campus site had the potential to take footfall away from Stirling city centre.

Key concerns raised since the planning application was first made in 2020 have included the potential for flooding in the area, and the possible impact on the environment, its wildlife, and its heritage.

Writing in October 2023, a Drip Bridge resident said: “I object strongly to the development of this area. This week, this area has seen terrible flooding with land and housing being badly damaged.

The Craigforth Campus masterplan map shows residential and leisure buildings in the south, as well as a distillery and office to the north. Image: Ambassador Group

“Any development which will hamper the natural drainage, will likely result in further problems should the river burst its banks in the future.

“We also now have beavers along the banks which are a protected species.”

Despite initial reservations, though, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency removed its objection to the proposals, on the condition that adequate flood risk assessments will be carried out before the green light is given. Historic Environment Scotland also removed a past objection.

While some official bodies, such as Transport Scotland and Roads Development Control, have stipulated strict conditions for approval, none currently object to the plans.

‘We want to bring up our daughter in a safe rural environment’

But, in letters submitted between August 2020 and July 2024, locals have shared their worries about how the changes might affect road safety.

One parent wrote: “A large part of the reason we moved was to bring up our daughter in a safe rural environment.

“We would be concerned that an increased level of potential traffic would put our daughter and the other children in the development at greater risk.”

The developers say the bulk of traffic will enter and exit the site via the nearby A84

The narrow North Kersebonny access road is of particular concern for residents, who fear the route – which has no pavements, and is regularly used by walkers and cyclists – will become a thoroughfare for cars between the main road and the Craigforth Campus development.

The developers behind the application say the bulk of traffic will enter and exit the site via the nearby A84.

And some members of the public have expressed support for the development. Environmental group Treelink Stirling commented in a letter that the plan “enhances and positively develops the existing woodland and open spaces to support biodiversity”, as well as “enhances the existing public access to woodlands and other open spaces on the site”.

