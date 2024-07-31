Blairgowrie restaurant ‘won’t become gym’ despite council granting change of use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie restaurant ‘won’t become gym’ despite council granting change of use

The owners of Little's and Braw Fitness have both issued statements.

By Kieran Webster
Owner Willie Little and Rhys Spackman from Braw Fitness have issued statements over Little's Restaurant.
Owner Willie Little and Rhys Spackman from Braw Fitness have issued statements over Little's Restaurant. Image: DC Thomson/Willie Little/Rhys Spackman Date; Unknown

The owner of a Blairgowrie restaurant has denied it will become a gym – despite the council granting permission for a change of use.

Perth and Kinross Council has given Braw Fitness the go-ahead to convert Little’s in Riverside Road, Rattray, into a fitness studio.

But owner Willie Little says it will remain a restaurant for the foreseeable future.

He claims to have refused Braw Fitness’s “completely unacceptable verbal” offer.

Braw’s owner Rhys Spackman, however, claims the offer did not come from him.

Willie put his restaurant, based inside the former Riverside Methodist Church, up for sale last year.

Blairgowrie restaurant ‘not being converted into gym’

Though planning consent was granted on July 8, Willie says he has received no formal offer.

The council can grant planning permission to anyone – regardless of who owns the property or land. A consent also does not mean the scheme has to be implemented.

A spokesperson on behalf of Willie Little said: “Mr Little would like to confirm that, whilst his restaurant within the converted church at Rattray, is still up for sale, it is not being converted into a gym.

“No offer, other than a completely unacceptable verbal one, was received from Braw Fitness who had viewed the property and had sent around a surveyor.

Little's Restaurant in Blairgowrie
Little’s Restaurant is still on the market.
Willie Little at the former Riverside Church. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Mr Little would like to assure all his staff – who have been upset by a story appearing in the local media that the restaurant was to become a gym – that he would not have kept them in the dark had this sale been going through.

“Similarly, he would always inform his loyal band of customers of his plans.

“At this time Mr Little still owns the property.”

The restaurant is currently being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents for offers over £550,000.

‘No agreement made’ with Braw Fitness to buy Little’s

Rhys Spackman says he currently has no plans to move from Braw Fitness‘s current home in Skirmie Park into the Little’s site.

He added that Willie was kept informed throughout the planning process.

He said: “At present, no agreement has been made on the sale of the building.

“Despite planning permission being approved, Braw Fitness will not be moving premises.

“It is important to note that I was not the party interested in purchasing the building.

Rhys Spackman runs Braw Fitness from Skirmie Park in Blairgowrie. Image: Rhys Spackman.
Little’s retains many of the features of church. Image: Little’s Restaurant

“The plan was for the interested party to agree on a sale of the building with Mr Little under the following conditions.

“These were that a building survey and valuation to be conducted, a change of use accepted so that the building can be used as a fitness facility and cafe following the sale and an agreement to be made on the sale price of the building.

“We informed Mr Little of these conditions from the outset and shared all necessary change of use documentation.

“Unfortunately, the survey valuation came in well under the asking price, so any plans to convert the space into a fitness facility and cafe are on hold, despite the change of use being approved.”

3

Conversation