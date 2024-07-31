Blairgowrie restaurant ‘won’t become gym’ despite council granting change of use

The owner of a Blairgowrie restaurant has denied it will become a gym – despite the council granting permission for a change of use.

Perth and Kinross Council has given Braw Fitness the go-ahead to convert Little’s in Riverside Road, Rattray, into a fitness studio.

But owner Willie Little says it will remain a restaurant for the foreseeable future.

He claims to have refused Braw Fitness’s “completely unacceptable verbal” offer.

Braw’s owner Rhys Spackman, however, claims the offer did not come from him.

Willie put his restaurant, based inside the former Riverside Methodist Church, up for sale last year.

Blairgowrie restaurant ‘not being converted into gym’

Though planning consent was granted on July 8, Willie says he has received no formal offer.

The council can grant planning permission to anyone – regardless of who owns the property or land. A consent also does not mean the scheme has to be implemented.

A spokesperson on behalf of Willie Little said: “Mr Little would like to confirm that, whilst his restaurant within the converted church at Rattray, is still up for sale, it is not being converted into a gym.

“No offer, other than a completely unacceptable verbal one, was received from Braw Fitness who had viewed the property and had sent around a surveyor.

“Mr Little would like to assure all his staff – who have been upset by a story appearing in the local media that the restaurant was to become a gym – that he would not have kept them in the dark had this sale been going through.

“Similarly, he would always inform his loyal band of customers of his plans.

“At this time Mr Little still owns the property.”

The restaurant is currently being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents for offers over £550,000.

‘No agreement made’ with Braw Fitness to buy Little’s

Rhys Spackman says he currently has no plans to move from Braw Fitness‘s current home in Skirmie Park into the Little’s site.

He added that Willie was kept informed throughout the planning process.

He said: “At present, no agreement has been made on the sale of the building.

“Despite planning permission being approved, Braw Fitness will not be moving premises.

“It is important to note that I was not the party interested in purchasing the building.

“The plan was for the interested party to agree on a sale of the building with Mr Little under the following conditions.

“These were that a building survey and valuation to be conducted, a change of use accepted so that the building can be used as a fitness facility and cafe following the sale and an agreement to be made on the sale price of the building.

“We informed Mr Little of these conditions from the outset and shared all necessary change of use documentation.

“Unfortunately, the survey valuation came in well under the asking price, so any plans to convert the space into a fitness facility and cafe are on hold, despite the change of use being approved.”