3 times Dundee derby has kicked off league season – and who emerged victorious?

Opening day showdowns between the Dee and United are a rarity in the near-100 years the sides have been facing off.

Dundee United's Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball.
Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball. Image: DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Mouth-watering and nerve-shredding, it promises to be a blockbuster start to the Premiership campaign.

For just the fourth time ever, Dundee United and Dundee will begin the league season by crossing swords in the City of Discovery.

Predictably, those previous three encounters contained penalties, drama and last-minute winners; even a pitch invasion.

Never a dull moment in this fixture, as Courier Sport finds.

Dundee's WIllie Falconer curls home a super finish against Dundee United in 1999.
Willie Falconer curls home a super finish against United in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

August 11, 1979: Dundee United 3-0 Dundee

Jim McLean’s Tangerines swept aside their city rivals in front of 18,000 fans to kick off a campaign that would see them lift the League Cup in December.

Dundee United icon Paul Sturrock gives United the lead against Dundee:
Paul Sturrock gives United the lead against Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Paul Sturrock – as became commonplace for the all-time top scorer in Dundee derbies – found the net to break the deadlock. “Luggy” prodded home from close-range following a sharp near post save by Dee goalie Ally Donaldson.

United passed up the chance to double their advantage when Donaldson denied Ray Stewart from the penalty spot.

Dundee United's Ray Stewart sees his spot-kick saved by Dundee goalkeeper Ally Donaldson.
Ray Stewart sees his spot-kick saved by Ally Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson

However, that would not prove to be a costly failure. Aside from Jim Murphy striking the bar for the Dark Blues, debutant United stopper Peter Bonetti was scarcely tested.

Billy Kirkwood extended the Tangerines’ lead after the break, with his low shot trickling into the bottom corner, and Derek Stark completed the scoring by lashing a low volley into the net.

July 31, 1999: Dundee United 2-1 Dundee

The prior campaign had provided derby delirium at Tannadice for Dundee.

In 1998/99, the Dee claimed 1-0 and 2-0 victories at the home of their neighbours – a fact all Arabs were acutely aware of ahead of this curtain-raiser.

Magnus Skoldmark, left, and Joachim Ferraz were derby heroes for Dundee United
Magnus Skoldmark, left, and Joachim Ferraz were derby heroes for Dundee United. Image: DC Thomson.

Making his league debut for the Tangerines, Portuguese striker Joaquim Ferraz made himself an immediate hit with United fans by earning his new club a 2-1 victory as the clock ticked towards full-time.

It sparked a run of three goals in his fist four appearances.

Ferraz, sporting a bandaged head and having seen an earlier effort strike the post, nodded past Rab Douglas despite the big stopper getting a hand to the effort.

Magnus Skoldmark instinctively slams home for Dundee United
Skoldmark instinctively slams home for United. Image: DC Thomson.

Magnus Skoldmark had given United an early lead, slamming into the net via the underside of the bar after a Hugh Davidson delivery had been poorly dealt with by the visitors.

But Willie Falconer levelled following a wonderful turn and finish in the Terrors’ box, before Ferraz’ late heroics.

July 28, 2001: Dundee United 2-2 Dundee

There was last-gasp drama at Tannadice as the 2001/02 Scottish Premier League campaign began with a derby day thriller.

Ivano Bonetti brought a strong Dee side across the road, including Zurab Khizanishvili, Georgi Nemsadze and Juan Sara.

But United exploded out of the blocks in front of a 13,000+ sell-out.

Charlie Miller passed up a wonderful chance to give the hosts the lead when Jim McIntyre was felled in the box, however the mercurial midfielder crashed the subsequent penalty against the crossbar.

But Miller made amends on the stroke of half-time by converting a David Partridge delivery.

Dundee's Juan Sara cancelled out Charlie Miller's opener at Tannadice
Juan Sara cancelled out Charlie Miller’s opener at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The United fans had barely ceased their celebration by the time Dundee levelled. Sara collected an arrowed punt forward by Dee keeper Jamie Langfield and slammed a clinical low finish beyond Paul Gallagher.

Gavin Rae completed the comeback after the break with Sara turning provider for the future Scotland international to fire home.

Dundee United's Jim Hamilton scrambles home in dramatic fashion.
Jim Hamilton scrambles home in dramatic fashion. Image: SNS

That appeared destined to settle matters until deep into stoppage time when Jim Hamilton bulleted home a Jim Paterson corner, sparking a mini-pitch invasion. That proved to be the last action of a breathless clash.

Conversation