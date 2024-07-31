Perth Museum’s damaged Hairy Highland Coo returns from repairs

Hairy Highland Coo Trail organisers have spoken of their delight after a damaged sculpture was returned to its rightful place outside Perth Museum.

The team removed the blue and white model cow from its plinth at the end of last week.

It’s not known how the damage happened.

But organisers said they feared it was targeted deliberately.

The coo, known as Bull in a China Shop, is now back where it belongs in the city centre following repairs.

A Hairy Highland Coo Trail spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to have our Bull in a China Shop back out on our trail after some much needed ‘MOOntenance’.

“Thank you so much to everyone for being patient with us whilst we made the repairs.

“We’d like to remind everyone to please respect our coos and avoid climbing and sitting on them.”

Perth and Kinross Hairy Highland Coo Trail could raise £100k for CHAS

Bull in a China Shop has been the sole casualty of the sculpture trail which has been drawing in the crowds across Perthshire this summer.

The 30 colourfully painted fibreglass models will be auctioned in aid of children’s hospice charity CHAS in September.

There are 14 coos in and around Perth, and another 16 at locations from Pitlochry to Kinross.

The Perth Museum coo is sponsored by Perth UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts.

Its artist Dana Leslie said she based the design on her gran’s collection of nick nacks.

The entire herd will be brought together in the grounds of Scone Palace on the weekend of September 21-22.

Visitors will be able to view them all there, before they go to auction.

It’s hoped they will raise at least £100,000 to support CHAS’ work.

The charity runs the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross, and Robin House at Balloch.

The trail is being run in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council and Wild in Art, the creators of previous spectacles such as the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.