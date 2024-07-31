Perth Museum’s damaged Hairy Highland Coo returns from repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum’s damaged Hairy Highland Coo returns from repairs

Organisers are pleading with people not to climb on the cow sculptures amid fears it was targeted deliberately

By Morag Lindsay
Close up of blue and white cow sculpture outside Perth Museum
The Hairy Highland Coo sculpture is back in Perth city centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Hairy Highland Coo Trail organisers have spoken of their delight after a damaged sculpture was returned to its rightful place outside Perth Museum.

The team removed the blue and white model cow from its plinth at the end of last week.

It’s not known how the damage happened.

But organisers said they feared it was targeted deliberately.

The coo, known as Bull in a China Shop, is now back where it belongs in the city centre following repairs.

blue and white cow sculpture outside Perth Museum
Bull in a China Shop outside Perth Museum. Image: DC Thomson.

A Hairy Highland Coo Trail spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted to have our Bull in a China Shop back out on our trail after some much needed ‘MOOntenance’.

“Thank you so much to everyone for being patient with us whilst we made the repairs.

“We’d like to remind everyone to please respect our coos and avoid climbing and sitting on them.”

Perth and Kinross Hairy Highland Coo Trail could raise £100k for CHAS

Bull in a China Shop has been the sole casualty of the sculpture trail which has been drawing in the crowds across Perthshire this summer.

The 30 colourfully painted fibreglass models will be auctioned in aid of children’s hospice charity CHAS in September.

The Hairy Highland Coo Trail model named Healin Coo, painted all over with birds and flowers.
The Healin Coo model is at Glendoick. Image: CHAS.
Highland Toffee model cow painted like a Highland toffee chew bar
Highland Toffee can be found at Aberfeldy. Image: CHAS.

There are 14 coos in and around Perth, and another 16 at locations from Pitlochry to Kinross.

The Perth Museum coo is sponsored by Perth UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts.

Its artist Dana Leslie said she based the design on her gran’s collection of nick nacks.

The entire herd will be brought together in the grounds of Scone Palace on the weekend of September 21-22.

Nighttime Woodland cow model, painted with colourful fungi
Nighttime Woodland is in the Beatrix Potter garden at Birnam. Image: CHAS
Maisy Moonro cow sculpture painted like a hillwalker wearing a rucksack
And Maisy Moonro is in Auchterarder, where local businesses clubbed together to sponsor their own sculpture. Image: CHAS.

Visitors will be able to view them all there, before they go to auction.

It’s hoped they will raise at least £100,000 to support CHAS’ work.

The charity runs the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross, and Robin House at Balloch.

The trail is being run in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council and Wild in Art, the creators of previous spectacles such as the Maggie’s Penguin Parade in Dundee and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.

