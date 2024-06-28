Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross

The colourful cow sculptures have been unleashed as part of the CHAS charity trail.

By Chloe Burrell
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail in Kinross.
CHAS' Alphabet cow in Kinross. Image: CHAS

A Perth and Kinross charity has officially launched its Hairy Highland Coo Trail by unveiling 30 colourful cow sculptures.

The herd of ‘coos’ were unveiled across Perth and Kinross by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) on Friday.

The venture is being run in partnership with Wild in Art and Perth and Kinross Council.

A celebratory event to mark the launch was held at Scone Palace where the venue’s peacock-themed cow was shown to guests.

PeaCOOck cow.
PeaCOOck the cow. Image: CHAS

Each sculpture has been designed and painted by an individual artist and has been placed in streets and public spaces across the region.

As well as the 30 large cows, there are also 20 mini ‘coos’ forming part of a Wee Coo Trail.

All of them have been painted by local schools, nurseries and community groups and have been placed at a number of indoor locations in Perth city centre.

The trail will run until September 6.

Hayley Smith, Hairy Highland Coo Trail project manager, said: “We have a Hairy Highland Coo Trail app to help people navigate the trail which is available to download via IOS and Google Play.

“This is the first sculpture trail to focus solely on Perth and Kinross and we’re sure our colourful coos will not only inspire local people but will also bring tourists to the area, all while raising significant funds for CHAS at the same time.

“We hope to raise around £100,000 through this exciting project to continue supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families right across Scotland.”

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art, added: “Exploring the trail is a fun, outdoor activity to do with friends and family and it’s a great opportunity to discover the local area, while finding out more about the important work of CHAS.”

A list of the cows and their exact locations is below.

Perth

Hamish the Doodle Cow.
Hamish the Doodle Cow. Image: CHAS
  • Landmark and Landscape at Perth Theatre – sponsored by Morris Leslie
  • Songbird at Perth’s Norrie Millar – sponsored by Bob and Berts
  • Hamish the Doodle Cow at the AK Bell Library, Perth – sponsored by A&G Properties Scotland
  • Wowie Cowie at Perth’s Milleas viewpoint – sponsored by Simon Cowie
  • Iron Coo at Perth’s Rodney Gardens – sponsored by CHAS
  • Moodermid at McDiarmid Park, Perth – sponsored by GS Brown
Thermoo the cow.
Thermoo. Image: CHAS
  • Thermoo at Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth – sponsored by Sidey
  • A Love Letter to Perthshire at West Mill Street, Perth – sponsored by Stagecoach
  • Patch McCoo at Black Watch Museum, Perth – sponsored by Gordon Nicholson Kiltmakers
  • PeaCOOck at Scone Palace – sponsored by Scone Palace
  • High Land Coo at Tay Street viewpoint, Perth – sponsored by I&H Brown
Tartan Army Coo. Image: CHAS 
  • Tartan Army Coo at St John’s Street, Perth – sponsored by Bliss Beds
  • Bull in a China Shop at Perth Museum – sponsored by UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts
  • Hairy Highland Coo at St John’s Shopping Centre, Perth – sponsored by Dragonfly
  • Strawberry Fields For Heifer at Perth Concert Hall – sponsored by Stewarts of Tayside

Aberfeldy

Highland Toffee. Image: CHAS
  • Highland Toffee at Wade’s Bridge sponsored by CHAS

Auchterarder

Maisy Moonro the cow.
Maisy Moonro. Image: CHAS
  • Maisy Moonro at Auchterarder High Street Garries Corner – sponsored by Auchterarder Community Action Plan

Blairgowrie

  • Big Tree COOntry at Wellmeadow – sponsored by Wood Leisure

Comrie

  • Just Playing Through at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, Comrie, sponsored by CHAS

Dunkeld and Birnam

Saltire cow.
Saltire Scotland. Image: CHAS
  • Ossian at The Hermitage – sponsored by Bidwells
  • Saltire Scotland at The Taybank Hotel, Dunkeld – sponsored by Motability Operations
  • Nighttime Woodland at Beatrix Potter Park, Birnam – sponsored by BAM

Kinross

Lavender the cow.
Lavender. Image: CHAS
  • Lavender at Loch Leven’s Larder – sponsored by Johnson Carmichael
  • Alphabet at Kirkgate Park – sponsored by Ardoch Loch Lomond

Pitlochry

Legacy Coo. Image: CHAS
  • Wooly Wallace at Atholl Palace Hotel – sponsored by Atholl Palace
  • Legacy Coo at Pitlochry Railway Station – sponsored by Thomas Bradley and Co
  • River at Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre – sponsored by Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre

Others

Copper Coo.
The Copper Coo. Image: CHAS
  • Strawberry Swirl at Gloagburn Garden Centre – sponsored by Gloagburn Garden Centre
  • Healin Coo at Glendoick Garden Centre – sponsored by Glendoick Garden Centre
  • The Copper Coo at Tullibardine Distillery – sponsored by Tullibardine Distillery

Conversation