Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross

A Perth and Kinross charity has officially launched its Hairy Highland Coo Trail by unveiling 30 colourful cow sculptures.

The herd of ‘coos’ were unveiled across Perth and Kinross by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) on Friday.

The venture is being run in partnership with Wild in Art and Perth and Kinross Council.

A celebratory event to mark the launch was held at Scone Palace where the venue’s peacock-themed cow was shown to guests.

Each sculpture has been designed and painted by an individual artist and has been placed in streets and public spaces across the region.

As well as the 30 large cows, there are also 20 mini ‘coos’ forming part of a Wee Coo Trail.

All of them have been painted by local schools, nurseries and community groups and have been placed at a number of indoor locations in Perth city centre.

The trail will run until September 6.

Hayley Smith, Hairy Highland Coo Trail project manager, said: “We have a Hairy Highland Coo Trail app to help people navigate the trail which is available to download via IOS and Google Play.

“This is the first sculpture trail to focus solely on Perth and Kinross and we’re sure our colourful coos will not only inspire local people but will also bring tourists to the area, all while raising significant funds for CHAS at the same time.

“We hope to raise around £100,000 through this exciting project to continue supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families right across Scotland.”

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art, added: “Exploring the trail is a fun, outdoor activity to do with friends and family and it’s a great opportunity to discover the local area, while finding out more about the important work of CHAS.”

A list of the cows and their exact locations is below.

Perth

Landmark and Landscape at Perth Theatre – sponsored by Morris Leslie

Songbird at Perth’s Norrie Millar – sponsored by Bob and Berts

Hamish the Doodle Cow at the AK Bell Library, Perth – sponsored by A&G Properties Scotland

Wowie Cowie at Perth’s Milleas viewpoint – sponsored by Simon Cowie

Iron Coo at Perth’s Rodney Gardens – sponsored by CHAS

Moodermid at McDiarmid Park, Perth – sponsored by GS Brown

Thermoo at Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth – sponsored by Sidey

A Love Letter to Perthshire at West Mill Street, Perth – sponsored by Stagecoach

Patch McCoo at Black Watch Museum, Perth – sponsored by Gordon Nicholson Kiltmakers

PeaCOOck at Scone Palace – sponsored by Scone Palace

High Land Coo at Tay Street viewpoint, Perth – sponsored by I&H Brown

Tartan Army Coo at St John’s Street, Perth – sponsored by Bliss Beds

Bull in a China Shop at Perth Museum – sponsored by UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Arts

Hairy Highland Coo at St John’s Shopping Centre, Perth – sponsored by Dragonfly

Strawberry Fields For Heifer at Perth Concert Hall – sponsored by Stewarts of Tayside

Aberfeldy

Highland Toffee at Wade’s Bridge sponsored by CHAS

Auchterarder

Maisy Moonro at Auchterarder High Street Garries Corner – sponsored by Auchterarder Community Action Plan

Blairgowrie

Big Tree COOntry at Wellmeadow – sponsored by Wood Leisure

Comrie

Just Playing Through at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, Comrie, sponsored by CHAS

Dunkeld and Birnam

Ossian at The Hermitage – sponsored by Bidwells

Saltire Scotland at The Taybank Hotel, Dunkeld – sponsored by Motability Operations

Nighttime Woodland at Beatrix Potter Park, Birnam – sponsored by BAM

Kinross

Lavender at Loch Leven’s Larder – sponsored by Johnson Carmichael

Alphabet at Kirkgate Park – sponsored by Ardoch Loch Lomond

Pitlochry

Wooly Wallace at Atholl Palace Hotel – sponsored by Atholl Palace

Legacy Coo at Pitlochry Railway Station – sponsored by Thomas Bradley and Co

River at Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre – sponsored by Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre

Others