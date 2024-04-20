Harry Styles artist swaps bright lights for Perthshire’s Hairy Highland Coo Trail

An artist who painted stage sets for Harry Styles’ tour has traded the highlife for Perthshire’s Highland cow trail.

Catherine Briggs is decorating one of the 30 sculptures that will make up the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo sculpture trail this summer.

She is collaborating with sponsor Morris Leslie on their top secret design.

And Catherine and a group of other artists are now hard at work completing their Highland cow sculptures ahead of the grand unveiling of the trail this summer.

Part of the Bliss Beds store in St John Street, Perth, has been turned into a makeshift artists’ studio for the next couple of months.

The finished designs will go on display at locations across Perth and Kinross.

Then, at the end of the summer, they will be auctioned to raise money for children’s hospice charity CHAS.

Hayley Smith, from Wild in Art, is managing the Hairy Highland Coo project.

She said organisers were thrilled with the calibre of artists – and the support from Perth and Kinross businesses and communities.

“Catherine worked with Harry Styles on his tour sets and with lots of other people,” she said.

“But all of the artists taking part are really interesting.

“The full herd of cows was delivered about two weeks ago,” Hayley added.

“So we’ve got a group of artists working in the painting space in Perth. Some are being done in Dundee and the rest have gone off to studios all over the country.

“It’s going to be so exciting to see them all finished.”

Schools and groups joining mini Highland cow trail mania

In addition to the official Hairy Highland Coo Trail, a second herd of smaller cow sculptures will also be cropping up this summer.

Hayley and her team invited schools and community groups in Perth and Kinross to decorate 20 “wee coos” in return for raising £250 for CHAS.

The offer proved hugely popular.

“I put out the call and within a day all of the places had been snapped up,” said Hayley.

These sculptures will go on display in Perth, at sites of interest such as the new museum and the art gallery, for the duration of the main Hairy Highland Coo Trail.

And at the end of the summer, they will be returned to their creators to be put on show in their own communities.

The Hairy Highland Coo trail will go live on June 28.

Confirmed sponsors include Scone Palace, Simon Howie, Gloagburn Farm Shop, the Atholl Palace Hotel, Pitlochry, and Tullibardine Distillery at Blackford.

Small businesses in Auchterarder and Aberuthven have also joined forces to co-sponsor a sculpture for the community.

A couple of coos have still to be assigned. Potential sponsors should email cootrail@chas.org.uk to find out more.