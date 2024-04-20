Harry Styles artist swaps bright lights for Perthshire’s Hairy Highland Coo Trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Harry Styles artist swaps bright lights for Perthshire’s Hairy Highland Coo Trail

Catherine Briggs worked on the star's mega-tour, now she's helping CHAS raise thousands of pounds for sick kids.

By Morag Lindsay
Catherine Briggs kneeling in front of an unpainted Highland cow sculpture.
Catherine Briggs' completed Highland cow will be part of the trail this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An artist who painted stage sets for Harry Styles’ tour has traded the highlife for Perthshire’s Highland cow trail.

Catherine Briggs is decorating one of the 30 sculptures that will make up the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo sculpture trail this summer.

She is collaborating with sponsor Morris Leslie on their top secret design.

And Catherine and a group of other artists are now hard at work completing their Highland cow sculptures ahead of the grand unveiling of the trail this summer.

Harry Styles on stage in purple glittery jumpsuit
Catherine has left Harry Styles behind. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Part of the Bliss Beds store in St John Street, Perth, has been turned into a makeshift artists’ studio for the next couple of months.

The finished designs will go on display at locations across Perth and Kinross.

Then, at the end of the summer, they will be auctioned to raise money for children’s hospice charity CHAS.

Hayley Smith, from Wild in Art, is managing the Hairy Highland Coo project.

She said organisers were thrilled with the calibre of artists – and the support from Perth and Kinross businesses and communities.

Artist Catherine Briggs kneeling beside unpainted white Highland cow sculpture
Catherine Briggs’ Highland cow will be part of the CHAS trail this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Catherine worked with Harry Styles on his tour sets and with lots of other people,” she said.

“But all of the artists taking part are really interesting.

“The full herd of cows was delivered about two weeks ago,” Hayley added.

“So we’ve got a group of artists working in the painting space in Perth. Some are being done in Dundee and the rest have gone off to studios all over the country.

“It’s going to be so exciting to see them all finished.”

Schools and groups joining mini Highland cow trail mania

In addition to the official Hairy Highland Coo Trail, a second herd of smaller cow sculptures will also be cropping up this summer.

Callum Penman from CHAS, artist coordinator Rio Moore and and Hayley Smith standing next to yellow painted cow sculpture on Perth high street.
Callum Penman from CHAS, artist coordinator Rio Moore and and Hayley Smith are looking forward to bringing the Highland cow sculpture trail to Perth and Kinross this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Hayley and her team invited schools and community groups in Perth and Kinross to decorate 20 “wee coos” in return for raising £250 for CHAS.

The offer proved hugely popular.

“I put out the call and within a day all of the places had been snapped up,” said Hayley.

These sculptures will go on display in Perth, at sites of interest such as the new museum and the art gallery, for the duration of the main Hairy Highland Coo Trail.

And at the end of the summer, they will be returned to their creators to be put on show in their own communities.

Unpainted white Highland cow sculpture
Coming soon to a community near you. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Hairy Highland Coo trail will go live on June 28.

Confirmed sponsors include Scone Palace, Simon Howie, Gloagburn Farm Shop, the Atholl Palace Hotel, Pitlochry, and Tullibardine Distillery at Blackford.

Small businesses in Auchterarder and Aberuthven have also joined forces to co-sponsor a sculpture for the community.

A couple of coos have still to be assigned. Potential sponsors should email cootrail@chas.org.uk to find out more.

