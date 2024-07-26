Morris Leslie and first minister in Perthshire salute to diggers that built Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morris Leslie and first minister in Perthshire salute to diggers that built Scotland

The Morrie Leslie base at Errol will host the vintage vehicle gathering this weekend

By Morag Lindsay
Vintage diggers with Scotland flag flying from one
Vintage machinery like this will be on display at Morris Leslie's Errol Airfield site. Image: Supplied.

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts will converge on Perthshire this weekend for a celebration of the machines that rebuilt Scotland.

The event will showcase some of the machines used in the construction of the county’s hydro dams, as well as the other major infrastructure projects that followed the Second World War.

The sixth annual Vintage Working Plant and Tractor Weekend is happening at Morris Leslie Ltd’s base at Errol Airfield on Saturday and Sunday.

And Mr Leslie says fellow vintage vehicle fans are in for a treat.

Morris Leslie with two other men at previous vintage machinery event
Morris Leslie, right, with Callum Mackintosh and Gordon Durno at last year’s vintage machinery event. Image: David Wylie Earthmovers Magazine.

“I look forward to this weekend every year,” he said.

“For me, the evolution of the plant industry is inextricably linked with the development of post-war Scotland.”

Vintage machinery part of fabric of Scotland, says Morris Leslie

Stars of the show will include some of the Caterpillar D2s sent from America to Scotland during the Second World War.

The need for these machines increased as Scotland rebuilt after 1945.

And Caterpillar chose to open its first ever overseas manufacturing centre at Tannochside just outside Glasgow.

New JCB diggers next to vintage model
Vintage and new machinery side by side at Morris Leslie’s Errol site. Image: Supplied

Mr Leslie said machines from Tannochside helped to kickstart the construction of much needed major infrastructure projects in Scotland, such as the hydro dams.

They also led to a boom in people working in the plant and construction industry.

By 1965, 54 main power stations and 78 dams had been built in Scotland.

Pitlochry hydro dam
The hydro dam at Pitlochry.

Pioneers included the famous ‘Tunnel Tigers’ who came over to work from Ireland, many of whom started families and settled here.

“The fabric of modern Scotland can really be traced back to that period,” added Mr Leslie.

Full programme of activities

Other highlights this weekend will include an ex-RAF David Brown Tugmaster, which was used to tow planes, as well as JCBs from the 1960s.

There will also be a display of vintage tractors.

More than 40 competitors will be put through eight challenges as they battle to be crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge Champion 2024.

Man in digger moving pieces of metal in competition
Visitors will see competitors put through their paces at the vintage machinery showcase at Morris Leslie’s Errol base. Image: Supplied
Driver moving big mound of earth on large yellow machine
Another competitor in action. Image: Suipplied.

And there will be special activities for children, as well as a host of exhibits and food and drink stalls.

This year’s Vintage Working Plant and Tractor Weekend will raise money to support Perthshire aid charity TASH4Ukraine.

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney will officially open the gathering on Saturday.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see an event that not only celebrates our rich agricultural heritage and history but also raises money for such a worthy cause.”

The event is free to attend and car parking is also free.

It will run from 9am-5pm on the Saturday and 9am-3pm on the Sunday.

