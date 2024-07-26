Morris Leslie and first minister in Perthshire salute to diggers that built Scotland

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts will converge on Perthshire this weekend for a celebration of the machines that rebuilt Scotland.

The event will showcase some of the machines used in the construction of the county’s hydro dams, as well as the other major infrastructure projects that followed the Second World War.

The sixth annual Vintage Working Plant and Tractor Weekend is happening at Morris Leslie Ltd’s base at Errol Airfield on Saturday and Sunday.

And Mr Leslie says fellow vintage vehicle fans are in for a treat.

“I look forward to this weekend every year,” he said.

“For me, the evolution of the plant industry is inextricably linked with the development of post-war Scotland.”

Vintage machinery part of fabric of Scotland, says Morris Leslie

Stars of the show will include some of the Caterpillar D2s sent from America to Scotland during the Second World War.

The need for these machines increased as Scotland rebuilt after 1945.

And Caterpillar chose to open its first ever overseas manufacturing centre at Tannochside just outside Glasgow.

Mr Leslie said machines from Tannochside helped to kickstart the construction of much needed major infrastructure projects in Scotland, such as the hydro dams.

They also led to a boom in people working in the plant and construction industry.

By 1965, 54 main power stations and 78 dams had been built in Scotland.

Pioneers included the famous ‘Tunnel Tigers’ who came over to work from Ireland, many of whom started families and settled here.

“The fabric of modern Scotland can really be traced back to that period,” added Mr Leslie.

Full programme of activities

Other highlights this weekend will include an ex-RAF David Brown Tugmaster, which was used to tow planes, as well as JCBs from the 1960s.

There will also be a display of vintage tractors.

More than 40 competitors will be put through eight challenges as they battle to be crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge Champion 2024.

And there will be special activities for children, as well as a host of exhibits and food and drink stalls.

This year’s Vintage Working Plant and Tractor Weekend will raise money to support Perthshire aid charity TASH4Ukraine.

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney will officially open the gathering on Saturday.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see an event that not only celebrates our rich agricultural heritage and history but also raises money for such a worthy cause.”

The event is free to attend and car parking is also free.

It will run from 9am-5pm on the Saturday and 9am-3pm on the Sunday.