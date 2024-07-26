Blairgowrie gas leak: Road closures to stay in place into next week amid Tesco restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie gas leak: Road closures to stay in place into next week amid Tesco restrictions

The announcement comes as new pictures show the scale of the repair job.

By Kieran Webster
Works on Commerical Street in Blairgowrie
Works on Commercial Street in Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Road closures in Blairgowrie will remain into next week after a gas leak in the Perthshire town.

Back Brae, Terminus Street, and Tannage Street will stay closed as SGN continues to repair a gas leak detected on Wednesday afternoon.

The nearby Tesco supermarket has reopened but is under “delivery restrictions” while the work is ongoing.

Commercial Street, Welton Road and the A923 were reopened on Friday morning.

Blairgowrie road closures to continue into next week

New images on Friday show deep excavations in Blairgowrie as SGN continues its repair works.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our engineers have now made safe the gas leak in Terminus Street, Blairgowrie, where a third party damaged our gas main on Wednesday.

“Our priority now is to complete repairs to the damaged section of the main.

The gas leak was detected on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“To allow us to complete this work safely, Back Brae, Terminus Street, and Tannage Street remain closed.

“We have however reopened Commercial Street, Welton Road and A923 this morning.

“The nearby Tesco Superstore and petrol station have also been allowed to reopen.

Repair works on Terminus Street, Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Tesco is operating under delivery restrictions until our work is complete.

“Please check directly with these local businesses for opening times.

“The remaining road closures will remain in place at least into next week to allow us to complete repairs and restore the road surface.

“This is a lengthy process due to the number and depth of the excavations that must be reinstated to the required specifications.”

SGN is providing updates on its website.

The gas leak caused Tesco to close on Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday.

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

Conversation