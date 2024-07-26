Blairgowrie gas leak: Road closures to stay in place into next week amid Tesco restrictions

Road closures in Blairgowrie will remain into next week after a gas leak in the Perthshire town.

Back Brae, Terminus Street, and Tannage Street will stay closed as SGN continues to repair a gas leak detected on Wednesday afternoon.

The nearby Tesco supermarket has reopened but is under “delivery restrictions” while the work is ongoing.

Commercial Street, Welton Road and the A923 were reopened on Friday morning.

Blairgowrie road closures to continue into next week

New images on Friday show deep excavations in Blairgowrie as SGN continues its repair works.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “Our engineers have now made safe the gas leak in Terminus Street, Blairgowrie, where a third party damaged our gas main on Wednesday.

“Our priority now is to complete repairs to the damaged section of the main.

“To allow us to complete this work safely, Back Brae, Terminus Street, and Tannage Street remain closed.

“We have however reopened Commercial Street, Welton Road and A923 this morning.

“The nearby Tesco Superstore and petrol station have also been allowed to reopen.

“Tesco is operating under delivery restrictions until our work is complete.

“Please check directly with these local businesses for opening times.

“The remaining road closures will remain in place at least into next week to allow us to complete repairs and restore the road surface.

“This is a lengthy process due to the number and depth of the excavations that must be reinstated to the required specifications.”

SGN is providing updates on its website.

The gas leak caused Tesco to close on Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday.

Tesco has been contacted for comment.