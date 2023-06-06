‘Stunning’ Perthshire restaurant on sale as owner plans retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Stunning’ Perthshire restaurant on sale as owner plans retirement

The former church underwent a two-year renovation before it opened as a restaurant in 2018.

By Gavin Harper
Little's Restaurant is being sold as its owner plans to retire. Image: Cornerstone.

The “stunning” Little’s Restaurant in a former Perthshire church has gone on sale for more than £500,000.

The restaurant in Rattray is run by Willie Little, who has 50 years’ experience in the industry.

Mr Little, who took over the restaurant in 2015, undertook a “full scale” refurbishment of the former Riverside Methodist Church.

He opened the business in 2018.

Now he is selling up and planning to retire. Mr Little also owns the fishmongers in Crieff.

Plans to retire after 50 years in industry

Its listing said: “The business has a tremendous reputation as a quality restaurant serving the very best seafood as well as the very best of Scotland’s larder.

“Our client is the chef patron who is assisted by eight members of staff who work on a full and part-time basis.

“The owner has decided to place the business on the market in order to consider their retirement.

“The restaurant upon entry has that striking wow factor.”

Restaurant owner Willie Little.

The restaurant is currently ranked number one on TripAdvisor for Blairgowrie.

The business and property – which also features a large car park and beer garden – is for sale for £595,000.

‘Unique’ experience at Little’s Restaurant

When he took over the property, Mr Little was determined to safeguard its stained glass window commemorating the World War One Labour Corps.

It is said to be the only one of its kind in Britain.

Its listing added the stained glass windows and size of the create give a “unique” atmosphere and dining experience.

The ‘Stunning’ Perthshire restaurant is on sale for £595,000. Image: Cornerstone.

It adds: “Diners are met upon entry at a reception and desk, in total the restaurant can cater very easily for 80 covers.”

At the rear of the restaurant, there is a snug bar with wood burning stove.

The former church also features a separate bar counter, accessed from the west side of the property.

‘Stunning’ church redevelopment

Little’s was hailed as a “stunning” church redevelopment by the agents.

The church was built from sandstone from Pictfield Quarry in 1887 in a somewhat controversial project funded by Blairgowrie merchant David Borrie.

An elder of the South Free Church in the Reform Street, Mr Borrie caused a stir by stipulating in his will that the bulk of his fortune should go towards creating a Methodist Church for the people of Rattray.

The former church was transformed into Little’s Restaurant following a two-year refurbishment. Image: Cornerstone.

It was abandoned by its congregation amid mounting maintenance costs in 2014.

At the time, Minister the Rev John Butterfield said it was “time to move on”.

Plans were put forward to turn the former church into housing in 2016, but these were subsequently withdrawn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Holidaymakers with medical conditions ‘face barriers to finding the right cover’
Watchdog bans Shell’s ‘misleading’ low-carbon ads
London is the fourth most expensive city for expats in a global study
PM refuses to say whether Government will re-establish CBI contact after vote
Sainsbury’s chief sees pay deal jump to almost £5m amid cost-of-living crisis
FTSE rises as oil majors pare back early falls
What is the CBI and what have its members voted for?
CBI wins backing from members in crunch confidence vote
Clark’s Bakery: Plans to double size of Dundee shop
Poundland owner posts sales hike but cautions over tougher trading

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]