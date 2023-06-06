‘Stunning’ Perthshire restaurant on sale as owner plans retirement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The “stunning” Little’s Restaurant in a former Perthshire church has gone on sale for more than £500,000.

The restaurant in Rattray is run by Willie Little, who has 50 years’ experience in the industry.

Mr Little, who took over the restaurant in 2015, undertook a “full scale” refurbishment of the former Riverside Methodist Church.

He opened the business in 2018.

Now he is selling up and planning to retire. Mr Little also owns the fishmongers in Crieff.

Plans to retire after 50 years in industry

Its listing said: “The business has a tremendous reputation as a quality restaurant serving the very best seafood as well as the very best of Scotland’s larder.

“Our client is the chef patron who is assisted by eight members of staff who work on a full and part-time basis.

“The owner has decided to place the business on the market in order to consider their retirement.

“The restaurant upon entry has that striking wow factor.”

The restaurant is currently ranked number one on TripAdvisor for Blairgowrie.

The business and property – which also features a large car park and beer garden – is for sale for £595,000.

‘Unique’ experience at Little’s Restaurant

When he took over the property, Mr Little was determined to safeguard its stained glass window commemorating the World War One Labour Corps.

It is said to be the only one of its kind in Britain.

Its listing added the stained glass windows and size of the create give a “unique” atmosphere and dining experience.

It adds: “Diners are met upon entry at a reception and desk, in total the restaurant can cater very easily for 80 covers.”

At the rear of the restaurant, there is a snug bar with wood burning stove.

The former church also features a separate bar counter, accessed from the west side of the property.

‘Stunning’ church redevelopment

Little’s was hailed as a “stunning” church redevelopment by the agents.

The church was built from sandstone from Pictfield Quarry in 1887 in a somewhat controversial project funded by Blairgowrie merchant David Borrie.

An elder of the South Free Church in the Reform Street, Mr Borrie caused a stir by stipulating in his will that the bulk of his fortune should go towards creating a Methodist Church for the people of Rattray.

It was abandoned by its congregation amid mounting maintenance costs in 2014.

At the time, Minister the Rev John Butterfield said it was “time to move on”.

Plans were put forward to turn the former church into housing in 2016, but these were subsequently withdrawn.