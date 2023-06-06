Dundee kilted yoga star to appear on CBeebies show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man famed for his kilted yoga is set to appear in a CBeebies show.

Finlay Wilson will star in What’s in Your Bag? which explores what people doing different jobs or hobbies might carry with them.

The show encourages youngsters to explore a variety of cultures and careers.

Finlay, owner of Heart Space Yoga and Fitness, was was drafted in by CBeebies to teach youngsters about deep breathing and yoga exercises.

Filming took place in his Dundee class and at a school in Birmingham.

Finlay told The Courier: “The show is looking at lots of professions.

“This is where yoga teaching part came in.

“There are tons of episodes this season and because I’ve done a few things with the BBC before it was maybe an easy decision.

“They didn’t know when they called, though, that I already worked with kids.

“I said to them, ‘I already teach kids, so if we need to borrow some of the Dundee kids I’m sure they will be thrilled’.

“The kids were really excited about it and their year groups are going to watch it when it airs.”

This Morning appearance leaves Phillip Schofield in stitches

Finlay has previously starred on TV – including leaving Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in stitches when showing them more than they bargained for while appearing on This Morning.

He also went viral when he proposed to his partner at a US Pride march in 2019.

After filming his latest TV appearance, Finlay revealed how there were some unusual moments during filming.

He said: “In Birmingham I was teaching poses as well as breathing but I didn’t know any of them so it was a bit strange.

“The most candid moment was when the kids were asked how they felt doing the deep breathing, and one of the kids said, ‘I felt anger’ – but he was only five.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they put it out there.

“I run free kids’ classes every Tuesday to Saturday and they have been fully booked since the pandemic.

“We want to reach more people and appearing on national television helps – yoga for kids is getting bigger.”

Finlay appears in What’s in Your Bag? on CBeebies on Thursday June 15 at 10.40am.

The episode will also be available on the iPlayer from June 12.