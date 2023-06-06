Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My menopause has come early and, honestly, I feel lucky

It turns out 46 isn't too early to be going through the menopause. And now that's settled Martel feels pretty good.

Martel Maxwell.
Martel wondered why she wasn't feeling herself. Then the doctor dropped 'early menopause' into the conversation. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Martel Maxwell

Six or so months ago, I fell out with my husband while we were watching a movie on the sofa.

We were 10 minutes into the film and he said: “We’ve seen this before.”

“No we haven’t,” I replied. “I don’t remember it at all.”

He went on to tell me the plot – even the ending.

I was incensed. I still didn’t remember a thing. I shouted.

My reaction was disproportionate. But let me tell you about the weeks leading up to that moment.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "For anyone still to get to perimenopause, I’m here to tell you it’s ok. You’ll get out the other side and be stronger, yet softer, for it."

I’d found newly-bought toothbrushes (for which I’d been searching, for days) at the back of the fridge, behind the cheese.

Fermented yoghurts had turned up in a drawer. Sausages from the butcher… well I’ve yet to find them.

I’d been filming Homes Under The Hammer when, during a piece to camera, as I was describing the swirly oranges and browns of dated decor, I had to stop mid-way because I couldn’t remember the word for carpet.

“What’s it called again?” I asked the cameraman, pointing down.

“Er, a carpet?” he said.

Exercise was a slog. And – unbelievable as it sounds – I’d forgotten the word ‘bye’ when I was sending the kids off to school.

Martel Maxwell being filmed for Homes Under The Hammer.
Martel is a popular hosts of BBC1’s Homes Under The Hammer.

Instead I waved inanely until I remembered. And all the while, I felt a bit sad. Like the surface of normal life and emotions was always a little out of reach.

In short, I thought there was something terribly wrong with me.

And that night, my husband bore the full, paranoid brunt of that fear.

Early menopause was surprise diagnosis

But there were other symptoms too. Hot flushes that took over my body often and with aggression.

And the anger.

Boy was I angry. And only partly because my waist, never quite the same after three kids, had suddenly and completely disappeared.

I put it off for months before I finally had a blood test.

And when I went for the results, my doctor said: “You’re done.”

Woman talking to a doctor.
Martel’s doctor talked her through all the factors that pointed to an early menopause. Image: Shutterstock.

(She said a bit more but, in essence, she was talking about the menopause.)

She explained I had no oestrogen left. I had weathered the perimenopause – the run up to being fully menopausal which is defined as having had your last period a year ago – and I was out the other side.

The average age in the UK to experience menopause is 51. But aged 45 (now 46) I was done and dusted. Early perimenopause had possibly kicked in when I was 44.

It can happen early for many reasons, including trauma, stress, or genetics. As with so much of life, sometimes it’s just one of those things.

Menopause symptoms can be tough – early or not

You can’t avoid reading about symptoms of the menopause in magazines, newspapers and Davina McCall’s social media right now.

Davina McCall
Davina McCall regularly comments on the menopause.

No one used to talk about ‘the change’. Now everyone is talking about it, with seemingly every forty-something claiming brain fog at school drop off.

I should have known that’s what it was. But I had no idea just how hard it could hit the brain and body.

Some women have symptoms for a decade. I’d had the edited highlights for – I’d guess – around six months.

Some don’t have any symptoms. Some have debilitating depression and suicidal thoughts.

Now, I’ve decided I’m lucky.

I’m lucky to have gone through it so quickly; lucky to have had children before it happened; and lucky that we’re talking about it.

Generations before didn’t have that luxury.

I’m taking HRT in the form of patches.

Often they relieve the horrors of night sweats and forgetfulness but I didn’t get there in time.

They do, however, protect bones and brain – especially for early onset.

And I believe the benefits outweigh the risks.

Martel Maxwell on the ski slopes with her three sons.
Martel is mum to three sons, who keep her on her toes. Image: Martel Maxwell.
Martel Maxwell on red carpet with James Bond actor Daniel Craig.
And she juggles family life with a stellar career. ‘The name’s Maxwell, Martel Maxwell’.

Some friends say they feel as if HRT saved their lives – or at least their marriages.

Another preferred a natural course of vitamins and healthy living.

Everyone’s course of action is their choice and theirs alone.

Biggest menopause secret? It’s not all bad

The only negative about the increase in commentary around this inevitable stage in every woman’s life is that it focuses on the awfulness of it all.

I haven’t written about this for many months. After all, it’s private, right?

But finally, after listening to the most recent episode of Gabby Logan’s superb Midpoint podcast, with magazine editor Lorraine Candy as her guest, I was inspired.

Because journalism and writing should seek to tell the truth, and honesty helps others.

Gabby Logan.
Gabby Logan’s podcast celebrates being middle-aged and unashamed. Image: Colorsport/Shutterstock.

So, for anyone still to get to perimenopause, I’m here to tell you it’s ok.

You’ll get out the other side and be stronger yet softer for it.

Look at all the research which shows we hit a low point in midlife but emerge happier and looking for a deeper meaning to the rest of our lives.

And look at me.

I’m no longer leaving toothbrushes in the fridge and I remember the word for carpet. I mostly remember movies I’ve watched. And there’s been no fermented yoghurt found for a while.

As for my waist – well, that’s a work in progress.

As ever, please get in touch if you want to share experiences or just have a chat about hormones.

