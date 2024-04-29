ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Tapestry success shows V&A needs to cater to Dundonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Tapestry success shows V&A needs to cater to Dundonians

"I hope the museum can continue building on Dundee-themed exhibitions because for the V&A Dundee to be a success for Dundee, it needs to also tailor to Dundonians."

Dundee Tapestry joint project managers John Fyffe and Frances Stevenson with some of the tapestries. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

I was delighted to hear the news last week that the V&A Dundee have opted to extend the Dundee Tapestry exhibition at the museum, which has seen to be widely popular among Dundonians and visitors.

It is now closed after originally opening in January, but it will be coming back for a second run in the summer, giving the chance for more to see what this brilliant art project has to offer.

The Dundee Tapestry is an exhibition I am very familiar with, as I oversaw it come to Verdant Works when I started out as a social media assistant at Dundee Heritage Trust.

The tapestries in question are amazing. They celebrate our city and the industries that have helped it flourish.

I have always been deeply impressed with the detail and time put into making them.

Stitcher Cath Gardiner puts the finishing touches on one of the tapestries. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

My personal favourite definitely has to be the comics and characters tapestry, celebrating Dundee’s brilliant comic book industry, with appearances from Dennis the Menace, Desperate Dan, Minnie the Minx and Roger the Dodger.

The detail is so amazing on this one.

Another favourite has got to be the Dundee Gangs, seeing all the gang jumpers stitched and the names of them is brilliant, from the Lochee Fleet to the Kirkton Huns.

The stitchers really have put a real deal of thought into this amazing project.

With the tapestry exhibition helping bring over 80,000 people through the doors of the museum in the space of four short months, it was a no-brainer to have it extended for even longer – and this news has been met with so much buzz!

V&A is Dundee’s design museum too

The V&A Dundee really know how to do Dundee-themed exhibitions and do it very well.

This is something which has been the case with the Sincerely Valentines exhibition, the Big Weekend Experience, and now with the Dundee Tapestry.

I believe that the V&A Dundee need to do more of this, because it does draw in a crowd, and the Dundee Tapestry opens the doors to many more exhibition ideas, especially originating from the community.

You could have exhibitions with a specific focus on Dundee’s comic books, or scientific discoveries.

Model Sally Pritchett wearing an antique kimono at V&A Dundee ahead of the opening of new exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk. Image: Laura Prieto Martin

It would be great to have Dundee-themed exhibitions run alongside the major flagship exhibitions, with Kimono: Kiyoto to Catwalk being the latest, opening up this week – another exciting exhibition coming up at the museum. I am looking forward to visiting.

But why not now and again host a major exhibition about a Dundee topic in the temporary exhibition space too? It would be great!

I hope the museum can continue building on Dundee-themed exhibitions because for the V&A Dundee to be a success for Dundee, it needs to also tailor to Dundonians.

The V&A Dundee may be Scotland’s design museum, but it mustn’t forget that it is also Dundee’s design museum too.

