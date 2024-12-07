COURIER OPINION: Dundee University leadership leave staff and city in the lurch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Dundee University leadership leave staff and city in the lurch

The shock resignation of principal Iain Gillespie left a leadership vacuum at the top of Dundee University.

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

Staff at the University of Dundee are rightly furious at the failure of leadership displayed at the very top of the institution.

They face a festive period unsure whether their livelihoods will be there for them in the new year.

Any employee who has faced redundancy knows how unsettling a process it can be.

The very least they deserve is confidence that those who are generously compensated to lead this institution have a credible recovery plan and the leadership qualities necessary to tackle a £30 million budget deficit.

Dundee University staff anger understandable

It is understandable why staff were aghast at the sudden announcement that the principal was to step down with immediate effect on Friday – weeks after he broke the news of inevitable job losses.

His unexpected decision to leave the crisis-hit university leaves a clear leadership vacuum.

It follows departure announcements from vice-principal, and former Scottish Labour leader, Wendy Alexander a week earlier and the university’s director of finance in August.

Vandalism Tower Building Dundee University
The Tower Building, Dundee University. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The three represent the senior echelons of Dundee University, each in roles critical to its future success.

As one angry employee remarked: “All of a sudden they just walked out of the door at the same time they are threatening redundancies for a deficit they have not explained.

“Staff are angry that these people can simply walk out the door with no explanation.”

“Where is the accountability?” a second added.

Organisations depend on good leaders

Any organisation – whether public or private – relies on good leadership.

At times of crisis, poor leaders who are unable to inspire confidence can be disastrous.

This is especially true in the public sector, where they are charged with leading organisations that so often rely on the good will, loyalty and commitment of staff in challenging circumstances.

As The Courier argued previously, the success of the University of Dundee is inextricably linked to the city’s economic and social future.

While its leadership has failed and many across the city may feel little sympathy, the university’s future is crucial. It cannot be allowed to fail.

There are wider problems across the higher education sector as a result of government funding models and a UK-wide reduction in international student numbers. But operationally, there has been obvious failures locally.

If those who remain in the senior management cannot quickly demonstrate a credible path to recovery, government must step in and ensure good governance.

If necessary, they should heed calls for turn-around team to put the university back on track.

 

More from Opinion

The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: What I learned from watching council meeting that sealed fate of Caird…
43
SHona Robison budget
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP budget sets sights on Tayside and Fife crises – but devil…
Caird Park Golf Course will close in 2025.
JIM SPENCE: Every day those in charge of Dundee become more culpable in its…
50
Under-fire MasterChef star Gregg Wallace.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Gregg Wallace allegations remind me of supermarket creep
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB McManus column Picture shows; Rebecca at A Weather Eye. The McManus. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 28/11/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: I'm on a mission to find Dundee's favourite 'weather word' after McManus…
2
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
2
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Wellgate Clock deserves outpouring of sentiment
Courier guest columnist Fiza Owais, whose artist name is FIZA. Image: India Hunkin.
FIZA OWAIS: Our arts are in crisis – and one key factor has had…
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Stark difference in leadership at Dundee’s key educational institutions
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB lost cat found community column Picture shows; Rebecca and her best buddy Fable. . Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn't know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost…
8

Conversation