COURIER OPINION: Dundee University leadership leave staff and city in the lurch

Staff at the University of Dundee are rightly furious at the failure of leadership displayed at the very top of the institution.

They face a festive period unsure whether their livelihoods will be there for them in the new year.

Any employee who has faced redundancy knows how unsettling a process it can be.

The very least they deserve is confidence that those who are generously compensated to lead this institution have a credible recovery plan and the leadership qualities necessary to tackle a £30 million budget deficit.

Dundee University staff anger understandable

It is understandable why staff were aghast at the sudden announcement that the principal was to step down with immediate effect on Friday – weeks after he broke the news of inevitable job losses.

His unexpected decision to leave the crisis-hit university leaves a clear leadership vacuum.

It follows departure announcements from vice-principal, and former Scottish Labour leader, Wendy Alexander a week earlier and the university’s director of finance in August.

The three represent the senior echelons of Dundee University, each in roles critical to its future success.

As one angry employee remarked: “All of a sudden they just walked out of the door at the same time they are threatening redundancies for a deficit they have not explained.

“Staff are angry that these people can simply walk out the door with no explanation.”

“Where is the accountability?” a second added.

Organisations depend on good leaders

Any organisation – whether public or private – relies on good leadership.

At times of crisis, poor leaders who are unable to inspire confidence can be disastrous.

This is especially true in the public sector, where they are charged with leading organisations that so often rely on the good will, loyalty and commitment of staff in challenging circumstances.

As The Courier argued previously, the success of the University of Dundee is inextricably linked to the city’s economic and social future.

While its leadership has failed and many across the city may feel little sympathy, the university’s future is crucial. It cannot be allowed to fail.

There are wider problems across the higher education sector as a result of government funding models and a UK-wide reduction in international student numbers. But operationally, there has been obvious failures locally.

If those who remain in the senior management cannot quickly demonstrate a credible path to recovery, government must step in and ensure good governance.

If necessary, they should heed calls for turn-around team to put the university back on track.