Under-fire Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie quits as crisis escalates

The principal has shocked staff as he announced he would resign with immediate effect.

By Alasdair Clark
Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University.
Beleaguered Dundee University has been plunged into deeper crisis with the sudden resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.

His shock departure from the £305,000-a-year role was announced on Friday with immediate effect.

In an unusual move, no resignation statement was issued from Professor Gillespie and no explanation given for his decision to quit.

Professor Shane O’Neill, as deputy vice-chancellor and provost, will take over leadership of the university, a spokesman said.

Resignation ‘surprise’ to senior university staff

The Courier understands the news came as a surprise to senior members of staff.

Senior university insider: “He put his resignation in and walked. The first most of us knew was when it hit our inbox this morning.”

It comes weeks after Mr Gillespie announced “inevitable” job losses as a result of a £30 million budget deficit at the institution.

Mr Gillespie – who is also convener of umbrella body Universities Scotland – served for almost four years as principal and vice-Chancellor.

International vice-principal Wendy Alexander is also leaving her role.

She announced her retirement from the lucrative post in November to take up a senior role with the British Council.

Vandalism Tower Building Dundee University
The Tower Building, Dundee University. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Mr Gillespie’s resignation was announced to staff at 10am in a message from chair of the university’s governing body, Amanda Millar.

She wrote: “The university is currently facing significant challenges to our financial sustainability.

“The university leadership group has been working intensively over recent weeks to develop a recovery plan to address this situation.”

Iain Gillespie has been in post for almost four years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Two principals in five years

Ms Millar added: “I am optimistic that they, working closely with our Court, will re-establish a more stable financial foundation to allow the University to flourish again.”

Staff had reacted furiously to an announcement their jobs could be the on the line as a result of a budget deficit.

Some accused university bosses of overseeing a culture of waste.

The Courier revealed Mr Gillespie had enjoyed all-expenses paid trips abroad.

Dundee University – which receives most of its income from the taxpayer – paid for business-class flights and stays in a 5-star hotel during a recent trip to Hong Kong.

Mr Gillespie was appointed to the role almost four years ago, taking over from former principal Professor Andrew Atherton who resigned amid a scandal over rent payments.

Professor Atherton’s 10-month tenure in charge came to an end shortly after he was suspended following a dispute over rent payments on the luxury university property he was staying in.

